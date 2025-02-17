Since 1998, The Challenge has been a reality TV mainstay, pushing the envelope and tackling social issues all while cast members battle for a cash prize via daily challenges and eliminations. Originally bringing together alumni from The Real World and Road Rules to compete in a glorified summer camp with carnival games, the show now invites stars from reality TV shows around the globe to compete in increasingly more physical challenges. Now that Season 40 has ended, however, it is abundantly clear that The Challenge has run out of steam to keep viewers coming back.

The cancelation of Road Rules in 2007 and, even more devastatingly, The Real World in 2019 has sent the show into a tailspin of desperation as it clings to overused veterans who have made The Challenge their entire career in a bid to keep viewers, creating played out storylines and repetitive seasons with bloated episode counts and released in too-quick succession. Even MTV's feeble attempts to remedy these issues have not been enough to keep the show fresh and evolving.

The Reliance of Perennial Veterans Has Stifled Originality