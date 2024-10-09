Bill Simmons may have dubbed The Challenge "America's fifth sport," but the contestants on the reality competition series require decidedly less discipline than the athletes of professional sports leagues. And the psych evaluations are, to put it kindly, slightly more lax. Add a claustrophobic living situation and unlimited alcohol, and even the most mild-mannered contestants can be pushed to their emotional limits.

Psychological warfare has always been a hallmark of The Challenge, but a select few competitors possess toxicity that rivals Chernobyl--human disaster zones whose nuclear-level meltdowns poison the air around them and everyone in their path. The Challenge's arsenal of characters wouldn't be complete without a few loose cannons, and their lack of emotional regulation skills is the viewers' gain. Here are the wildest, ranked from "a few screws loose" to "escaped from Arkham Asylum."

10 Ayanna Mackins

5 Appearances

Not all loose cannons make noisy explosions. Some quietly whisper, "Jodi, I ate your Greek salad." In her initial run on The Challenge, Ayanna Mackins was most known for tearfully declaring that she slept in her uniform because she wanted to win today. But when she made her return after a 16-year hiatus for All Stars 2, Ayanna traded her unapologetic passion for creepy serenity reminiscent of cult members or Ralph Fiennes' portrayal of Lord Voldemort.

While recent shenanigans include monologuing for reportedly an hour in deliberation just to contradict herself in her final sentence and vote for her friend, her real pièce de résistance is Greek salad-gate. When fellow challenger Jodi asked if anyone had seen the salad she ordered, Ayanna dismissed her as acting privileged. However, Ayanna later admitted that she did knowingly take and eat Jodi's salad and proceeded to deliver the creepiest description of a meal since Hannibal Lector enjoyed a side of fava beans and a nice Chianti. Ayanna's active enjoyment of her cast-mates' discomfort sets her in a class of her own among the pantheon of loose cannons.

9 Abram Boise

9 Appearances

Abram Boise is an enigma wrapped in an anomaly wrapped in a ticking time bomb. One of the most unpredictable Challengers, the audience and other contestants could never know from season to season which version of Abe was going to show up. Responsible business owner who asked to leave The Island early so that he could attend to his professional responsibilities? Hot tub threesome initiator? It was impossible to guess.

Abram was one of the most feared players in a physical challenge due to what other competitors dubbed his "crazy switch." He even worked himself into such a frenzy before an elimination on Bloodlines that, ironically, he caused his own nose to bleed. For the most part, Abram reserved his more psychotic moments for the competition field on The Challenge, but, when it comes to the guy who started the biggest fistfight in Road Rules history and smeared his feces on a jail cell wall, you can never be too careful.

8 Amanda Garcia

8 Appearances

With "The Devil" being one of the more charitable nicknames bestowed upon her by her fellow Challengers, Amanda Garcia doesn't care about being popular, and she'll make sure everyone knows it. Even for her rookie season, Rivals 3, Amanda entered the game with a massive chip on her shoulder and a willingness to go to verbal blows with even the hardened veterans, earning her status as the "Pop-off Queen."

Behind her prickly exterior, Amanda has shown herself to be a devoted daughter to her sick father, a fierce friend, and a loving mother. But she maintains a fiery distrust toward anyone she doesn't deem worthy of her inner circle. Amanda's bad side is crowded, but she's always open to making new enemies.

7 Laurel Stucky

9 Appearances

Laurel Stucky is known for being an absolute beast on the competition field, but she's at her most monstrous when delivering vitriolic verbal assaults. Despite her nearly 6-foot stature and icy demeanor, Laurel has never been content to merely be quietly intimidating. Since her earliest seasons, Laurel wouldn't hesitate to unleash her fury at the smallest provocation.

For Laurel, no topic is off-limits when insulting someone into submission. Body-shaming, ageism, and--if rumors surrounding a recent episode's argument with Cara Maria Sorbello are to be believed--domestic abuse, are all fair game in Laurel's eyes. As arguably the least warm and fuzzy competitor on The Challenge, the most confusing thing about Laurel may be her occupation as a veterinarian.

6 Paulie Calafiore

5 Appearances

When Paulie Calafiore made his Challenge debut on Final Reckoning, he quickly found himself ensnared in an old lovers' quarrel. His flirtation with polarizing figure Cara Maria came with a built-in rivalry with her ex, Kyle Christie. Paulie showed no hesitation in fighting Cara Maria's battles, and his first elimination loss of the season ended with him being escorted away by security while screaming insults at Kyle.

His short fuse continued to cause problems on War of the Worlds 2, where, in a Challenge first, he escalated an argument with Theo Campbell by kissing him. Paulie returned to The Challenge: USA 2 and Battle of the Eras as a seemingly reformed version of himself, but, with two early exits, it remains to be seen whether Paulie's newfound zen would last if given more time in the pressure cooker of the Challenge house.

5 Ashley Mitchell

12 Appearances

Ashley "Millionaire" Mitchell is best known for the savage move of stealing partner Hunter Barfield's portion of their million-dollar prize on Final Reckoning. But, after that ice-cold moment, Ashley is best known for her meltdowns. Even with six-figure prizes on the line, Ashley was always on a hair-pin trigger for threatening to leave the game.

While she could normally be talked out of boarding a flight back to the US--including when Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio stole the toilet seat from her bathroom following a curry-eating challenge--Ashley showed that the bridge too far was missing luggage, which drove her to leave Dirty 30 before the first challenge. But luckily for the audience, Ashley for the most part keeps her breakdowns on camera where they belong.

4 Frank Sweeney

3 Appearances

Frank Sweeney began his Challenge career with a bang: Winning The Battle of the Seasons, but not before pummeling his castmates with low blows and unhinged verbal abuse. In addition to the constant beratement of his teammate and The Real World: San Diego roommate Sam McGinn, Frank attacked one competitor for doing gay porn and another for her sister's heroin addiction.

What sets Frank apart from other loose cannons is that his capacity for toxicity seemed independent of alcohol consumption. Whereas liquor would add fuel to the fire for many erratic Challengers, Frank was a raging inferno even when sober. Nowhere was this more evident than during the Battle of the Seasons final, where he mercilessly shoved and dragged an exhausted Sam up a sand dune, producing some of the worst un-punished physical abuse ever witnessed on the series.

3 CT 1.0

23 Appearances

Chris "CT" Tamburello may now be a cuddly dad with the bod to match, but original recipe CT was the most feared Challenger in the game, both on and off the field. He has the distinction of being removed from the game twice for violence before a single challenge even took place, including the infamous fight on The Duel II with Real World: Paris roommate Adam King, during which CT threatened to, "Smash his head and eat it."

With his transformation into "Uncle CT" largely attributed to becoming a father and his relationship with the late Diem Brown, CT's 20+ years on MTV have produced one of the most fascinating character arcs in reality TV. With his brute strength, offbeat social charms, and unexpected puzzle prowess, once CT learned to control his biggest weakness--his own temper--he became one of the undisputed greatest competitors in the history of The Challenge.

2 Turbo Camkiran

3 Appearances

You don't get a name like "Turbo" by being mindful and demure. The 2-time Survivor: Turkey champion established himself as a formidable competitor when he won his rookie season, War of the Worlds, which boasted what is largely regarded as the most difficult final in The Challenge history. Seemingly immune to pain or discomfort, Turbo's athletic performances often seemed beyond the capability of mere mortals.

But despite his abnormally high tolerance for physical pain, Turbo revealed himself to be quite sensitive emotionally. He was willing to escalate conflict in response to any perceived slight, even when someone wasn't directly talking to him. The undisputed champion of taking himself too seriously, he was so distraught that competitor Jordan Wiseley would mock his walk on War of the Worlds 2, he resorted to brawling with production security, leading to his removal from the game. Considering that even CT said the man, "Scares the sh-t out of [him]," Turbo may want to consider taking up yoga or meditation.

1 Camila Nakagawa

12 Appearances

Camila Nakagawa isn't just a loose cannon. She's an entire arsenal of haphazardly stored explosives. Dubbed "The Camilanator," Camila was always one tequila shot away from wreaking havoc on the Challenge house. Also known for being a fearless competitor, Camila's lack of forethought and concern for her own safety was ever-present both on and off the competition field.

Camila's drunken antics frequently crossed the line beyond lighthearted drama. A few seasons after screaming at partner Johnny Bananas that he was going to die for being a cheater, Camila got herself kicked off of Rivals 3 for her increasingly escalating clashes with her partner Tony Raines. Many viewers called for Camila to be permanently exiled after a blackface incident and a racist rant directed at fellow competitor Leroy Garrett. But it wasn't until she assaulted a crew member and stole a golf cart at the charity spin-off Champs vs Stars that she was banned for good. Camila learned the hard way that on The Challenge, there is no greater sin than becoming uninsurable.

