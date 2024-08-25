The Big Picture Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser seem to have patched things up after a rough patch in their friendship post-Season 39.

The 40th season of The Challenge, Battle of the Eras, features iconic contestants divided into four teams based on their respective eras.

Mateo said that her intense battle against Kaiser in the Hall Brawl during the second episode hopefully put their feud to rest.

MTV's The Challenge has gathered alums from different eras of the hit reality show for its milestone 40th season of the reality competition series, called The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. However, a few contestants appeared to have unresolved feuds, including Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser. While the 39th season featured both of them as close friends, it was revealed that their friendship went through a rough patch after the season concluded. But just as viewers expected the drama between them to escalate following their intense battle during the Hall Brawl, the friends-turned-enemies seem to have patched things up already.

The Challenge has been one of MTV's biggest reality competition shows, thanks in large part to its intense tasks and some iconic fan-favorite contestants. After 39 seasons, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras brought back some of the show's best contestants to compete and determine which era is truly the best; each contestant was divided into four teams, ranging from Era I (cast from the first ten seasons), Era II (Seasons 11–20), Era III (21–30), and Era IV (those from seasons 31 to 39). Era IV includes Horacio Gutiérrez, Jenny West, Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Kyland Young, Michele Fitzgerald, Paulie Calafiore​​​​​​​, Theo Campbell​​​​​​​, and —​​​​​​​ of course — Mateo and Kaiser.

Are Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser Now on Good Terms?

Both Kaiser and Mateo came into the season at odds with one another, following what transpired during Season 39, where the former chose not to save the latter when she had the chance to do so. In the second episode of Season 40, audiences saw Mateo battling it out against Kaiser in the Hall Brawl. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mateo — who suddenly didn't last long in the competition — explained the lackluster first round as well as the status of her friendship with Kaiser.

"After the first round, the crowd was like, "What just happened? This was so boring. Did they agree to not hurt each other?" Mind you, we agreed to hurt each other, so that's embarrassing," she told EW. "I think we've now hopefully let it go, and hopefully me and her will be going up against other people in the future instead of going up against each other. And hopefully I'm not seeing another physical elimination for a long time because those are a lot. I don't want to see another Hall Brawl for the rest of my career in The Challenge. One is more than enough."

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays on MTV. Episodes can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

