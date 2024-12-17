The Challenge star, Nelson Thomas, isn’t going to let life’s setbacks stop him from achieving his dreams! The reality TV star, who had to undergo a foot amputation on March 5, 2024, is setting his sights on participating in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on December 16, 2024, Nelson Thomas shared how he hasn’t looked back since the day he had to cut his foot off. The Challenge star reflected on how, as a man in this generation, he was taught not to shed tears or express his emotions. However, he believes accepting and letting these complex emotions out is vital when finding oneself. Thomas revealed that he already had a clear vision of the kind of life he wanted to lead and was confident that the amputation wouldn’t pose as the factor that stopped him from achieving what he wanted.

Thomas expressed how it had been a rollercoaster ride for him to adjust to the loss of his right foot while noting how post-surgery, repairing his fitness levels, and returning them to their former glory was of utmost priority for him. The MTV star shared that hitting those targets was emotionally and physically taxing; however, he persevered. Amid this journey, Thomas reached out to Paralympians and other below-the-knee amputees who were thriving in athletics and competitive fitness, which is how he came across Adaptive Training Foundation — a nonprofit rehab that specialized in functional training for athletes with disabilities.

Nelson Thomas Relocated To Train With the Adaptive Training Foundation

Close

In September 2024, Nelson Thomas joined the Adaptive Training Foundation’s (ATF) 10-week program. The Challenge star felt that he had found a community that pushed him to do better, and he even decided to relocate from Austin, Texas, to Dallas so he could train with them full-time.

Nelson Thomas’ training regime involved returning to the basics where he had to relearn crawling, walking, running, jumping, and teaching his mind to grasp that his body couldn’t move the way it used to before the amputation. The vigorous training was physically, spiritually, and mentally therapeutic, with Thomas sharing how the whole experience has enabled him to feel “10 times better.” Thomas shared how a primary reason that prompted his move to Dallas was to train for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. He will be competing in the long jump and the 200m race.

While fans have been waiting for Nelson Thomas to return to The Challenge as the first below-the-knee amputee, he clarified that his journey goes way beyond reality TV. Thomas shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to The Challenge in the following words:

“Yes, I do. I want to go back on The Challenge, but I feel like my purpose is bigger than that.”

MTV has yet to make an official announcement about renewing The Challenge for another season. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.