The Challenge has been MTV's staple reality competition show for fifteen years, reaching its 40th season this year. The show is a spinoff from The Real World in which eight young people who don't know each other are chosen to live in another city for some months. Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge is a competition show where different people from The Real World are hand-picked to participate for a chance to win money and prizes throughout the competition. Throughout the other seasons, many competitors established themselves as Challenge icons because of how they handled the game, how many times they participated, and how many times they won. Competitors like Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Jordan Wisely have established themselves as "Challenge Champs" and the face of The Challenge for many years.

As years passed and people retired, the show started experimenting with bringing in more people from different shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island to broaden the audience to have more viewers. This strategy helped MTV because having people from other networks has spurred the opportunity to create spinoffs from The Challenge. With so many new faces coming into the picture, the veterans will start to fade away, and this brings up the question of who could be the latest face of The Challenge from the class of rookies.

The Challenge Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Seasons 32

It Takes a Lot For Rookies to Shine in 'The Challenge,' But It's Possible

To be a rookie in The Challenge, someone must have the right mindset to combine with this show's extensive group of veterans. The veterans have created a strong bond for many years, and it is tough to come into that crowd and not be attacked by everyone and be sent into elimination any chance they get. Throughout the last couple of seasons, the rookies that have come onto the show have been hot-headed, think the competition might not be too stiff, and are way too easy to manipulate, but The Challenge has finally hit the jackpot with some of its latest rookies in Horacio Gutierrez Jr. from Exatlon: USA, Olivia Kaiser from Love Island: USA, and Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. Proved He Had What It Took In 'The Challenge'

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. is a professional soccer player who participated in the competition show Exatlon: USA, where different athletes can compete in extensive obstacle courses for money. This show is mainly about endurance, and no social game is needed. When Horacio jumped to The Challenge, he was stepping into another market in which he would have to keep up his endurance and get his mind ready for the social game part of it. Once he stepped into the daily challenges, everyone could see he was someone they couldn't mess around with.

As a test to see if he had what it takes, the veterans always decided to send him to elimination, and it wasn't until he competed against Jordan Wiseley that everyone saw his true potential. Jordan is one of the best in the game, and Horacio managed to give a hard time during the elimination challenge, which he ended up eliminating. He got into the group of rookies with the most elimination challenges and made it through to the final. Horacio showed he has what it takes to be the face of The Challenge by going to the last of his rookie season and beating the best.

Olivia Kaiser Could've Had It All on 'The Challenge'

Olivia Kaiser stepped into The Challenge world without having an endurance competition show under her belt. She had come from the show Love Island: USA, in which she won with the guy she was coupled up with, but eventually, their love story died, and she went on The Challenge. While on the show, she partnered up with her ride-or-die Horacio Gutierrez Jr. They were dominating the competition. They became the rookies of the year because of how they were in daily challenges and elimination challenges. They were on top of the world and were the only rookie team to make it to the final. Not only did they make it, but they were a fan favorite to win until Olivia's accident.

While doing one of the last challenges, she accidentally hit her nose and broke it so badly that they had to forfeit the competition. It was a heartbreaking scene, but because they were so close, it made them grow a fire to return to the show and have a redemption arc. They both returned for Season 39 and are currently dominating the competition, but the once-strong alliance may be broken depending on who makes it to the final season.

Michele Fitzgerald Transitions From 'Survivor' Onto 'The Challenge'

Michele Fitzgerald is a contestant from Survivor. She participated in that show twice and was the winner for its 32nd season and runner-up. Michele going to The Challenge seemed like a natural move for someone who had a great social game on Survivor and benefited from it to win. Unlike Horacio and Olivia, Michele entered her rookie season, in which the rookies dominated more than the veterans, giving them the upper hand for a short time since veterans CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark won that season. Michele already has four different The Challenge seasons under her belt, and she has become a fan favorite because she knows how to use her social game during the show by turning many rookies against veterans. Even though she hasn't made it to the final yet, she has been close many times, and the more times she continues participating in the show, the closer she can get to reaching the finals and winning. She has shown growth in Season 39 since she has been going to many eliminations and has even had Challenge champ Cara Maria Sorbello call her out for a challenge.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr., Olivia Kaiser, and Michele Fitzgerald have what it takes to become the face of The Challenge when the time comes for many of the veterans to retire. MTV has three reality television shows they should not let go of and should showcase more to gain popularity.

