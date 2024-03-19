The Big Picture The Challenge is gearing up for its 40th season, and viewers are expecting a nostalgic return of key players.

Viewers want to see a mix of messy and seasoned players like Johnny Bananas, C.T. Tamburello, and Kam Williams.

Bringing back familiar faces from past seasons is crucial to reigniting interest and nostalgia for the long-running reality show.

The Challenge has been on viewers' screens for many years and has become a staple competition show for MTV. Many Big Brother, The Real World, Love Island, and Survivor players have had the chance to step into The Challenge and see what it's like to be a part of the most followed competition reality television show. With 39 seasons under its belt, it's time to start thinking about the long-awaited 40th season. Fans and players have looked forward to this season since the last monumental season was the 30th season, and it created the most excellent trilogy on reality TV. Since The Challenge: All Stars has been a hit because they have brought back many players who have not been seen on MTV screens for many years, it is essential that for the 40th season, the show sticks to the nostalgia part and brings in the people that made viewers fall in love with the show.

Filming is happening right now, and it seems they have listened to what viewers have been asking for since many of the new players have come in thinking they are big shots, but they have not truly experienced The Challenge like many veteran players. Here's everything viewers would expect from the show and who they could expect in the cast.

'The Challenge' Turns the Big 4-0

Regarding nostalgia, The Challenge always knows how to hit viewers' heartstrings, since it has happened for many years. From Road Rules to now, the show has seen many people be a part of their cast and become greats in their world. Such is the case for Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in WWE and Theo Von in comedy; many people forget they got their start on MTV. For a big season like 40, it would be vital for them to return to their roots and bring so many players who have seen what it's like to be on the show and compete for the money.

Even though it would be great to see "The Miz" and Theo on the show again, it is practically impossible to get them back since their priorities are different now. Many of the rookies coming into the show haven't experienced the hardships many of the veterans have seen, and it would be essential to bring back key players from the past.

Who Viewers Want To See In 'The Challenge' 40

Casting the new Challenge season is very important, as it is coming into a monumental number. For MTV to get the viewers' attention, they would need to dial back to their messiest players and people who have done a final or made it fair into the game for it to be an even playing field. For this season, it'll be essential to see how some players will do in All-Stars season 4 to make it to the flagship show. Some key players viewers are keeping an eye on are Cara Maria Sorbello since she made a return as a mercenary for season 39 and came in full against Michelle Fitzgerald; Laurel Stucky, who also came in for Michelle; Rachelle Robinson, who has been a powerhouse for years and hasn't been back on the flagship show for many years, Kam Williams so she can bring back her "Killa Kam" energy and Paulie Califiore who was one of the best rookies during his seasons but took a break after War of the Worlds 2.

Besides people who haven't been on the show for a long time, viewers would love to see the usual suspects—Johnny Bananas, C.T. Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, and even Zach Nichols—back in the mix. It's essential to hit a monumental season like 40. MTV should lean toward nostalgia to bring back viewers who probably stopped watching The Challenge years ago. Filming is underway for this season, so viewers must wait and see who cuts.

