Every good reality television show has to introduce some twists and turns to keep it interesting. On The Challenge, each season has a new format or theme which often introduces a new twist to how the game is played. Throughout the 40+ seasons of the flagship series and its many spin-offs, some game-changing twists truly affected the game.

The Challenge debuted as a celebration of the stars that appeared on the various seasons of The Real World and Road Rules. Since 1998, the show has introduced viewers to some of the most infamous reality television moments thanks to the high-stakes competition. Unlike many reality television competition series, The Challenge never desired to keep things the same. Each season utilized a different theme or format, and with these ever-changing elements, the mechanics of how the game was played. But The Challenge was never shy about introducing some wild twists. Whether for good or bad, these were some of the biggest twists that have ever been placed into the game.

10 Lifesaver/Life Shield

Various Seasons

Image via Paramount Plus

In the early seasons of The Challenge, then known as Real World/Road Rules Challenge, the game used a point system to determine placement. When it came to Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Sexes, each player would accumulate points and the top three on the leaderboard for each gender would form the inner circle and would determine who they wanted to vote out. But there was a twist! The winner of each challenge would earn a "lifesaver" that would grant them immunity. They could either use it to save themselves from being voted out or give it to another player, proving alliances in this politically-driven game started earlier than fans remember.

The concept proved worthy as the twist would be a part of the lore in the Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno trilogy. Utilizing both terms, lifesaver and life shield during its run, it allowed a player to be safe from being voted into the elimination round known as the Inferno. The use of this immunity twist truly rocked the game as players were not only eager to use it to hack the game, as it had been utilized in every way imaginable. Especially when the holder of the immunity twist had the power to replace themselves with a player of their choosing. It kept things interesting for sure!

The life shield would make its triumphant return during The Challenge: All Stars 2, but in a different circumstances. Rather than earning it during the regular daily challenges, the life shield would be earned by winning an elimination in the Arena. That player would have the ability to use it to save themselves from automatically being thrown into elimination should they finish last in the next challenge or they could use it to save a nominee from being sent into the Arena, but must name a replacement. This allowed the stakes to immediately shoot into the sky. It was truly a mechanic that allowed the weaker players and teams to still hold some power in the game.

9 Battle of the Ex-iled

'The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II'

Image via MTV

In the world of reality television, game mechanics seem to be borrowed and twisted from show to show. On Survivor, one of the biggest twists to be introduced in their game was something called Exiled Island. Controversial at times, it was a second-chance style twist for certain castaways. With "ex" in the world, The Challenge felt it was a perfect opportunity to borrow that concept and utilize it in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. The twist, known as Battle of the Ex-iled, allowed eliminated teams to be requested away from the main house where they would be able to compete against the next eliminated team for their right to eventually re-enter the game.

Used as an online exclusive companion series, it was a mechanic that allowed strong teams that were a threat in the main game to have a second chance to reek havoc should they win their way back into the game. And it certainly did! For Johnny Bananas and Nany González, they were knocked out of the game in the fifth episode. And many of the teams were thrilled. But as one of the most formidable opponents The Challenge had ever seen, Bananas and Nany not only returned to the game, but they defeated four other teams in the Battle of the Ex-iled to earn their right to return. They were eliminated again just shy of the final challenge. But this twist proved that, for the right team, a second chance was worth fighting for.

8 Heavy Hitters/Mercenary

Various Seasons

Image via MTV

First introduced during The Challenge: Cutthroat, the Heavy Hitter twist sent shockwaves into the game. For the most part of the season, the players sent into elimination would not be competing against one another, but against a Challenge alum sent to the Czech Republic to test the eliminated players. The Gulag was set to see Johnny Bananas taking on Tyler Duckworth, while Theresa Gonzalez would battle Tori Hall. But TJ Lavin had a twist! He had two Heavy Hitters present to take them on. Whoever defeated the Heavy Hitter, or did it in the fastest time, would remain. For the women, they were set to take on Tina Barta. Tori ended up staying over Theresa. But most fans don't truly remember that part. It was all about the men, as CT Tamburello, who was MIA for punching contestants in two straight seasons, was invited back. What's forever known as the Bananas Backpack became a historic moment in the game as CT lifted Bananas off the ground and stomped his way to victory. This allowed Tyler to remain in the game as Bananas was gone.

The Heavy Hitter twist came back for The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines as the men in the elimination round would have to face off against a Heavy Hitter determined by a coin flip. Jamie Banks, the cousin of Cara Maria Sorbello, took on the Heavy Hitter return of CT Tamburello, while Mike Boise, Abram Boise's brother, faced off against Zach Nichols. While it wouldn't be often, fans were granted more chances to see the Heavy Hitter twist back in action. On The Challenge: Vendettas, the mechanic came with a twist where multiple Heavy Hitters, now known as Mercenaries, came back to compete against multiple contestants up for elimination. Here, the at-risk players had to defeat the Mercenary or be immediately eliminated. The Mercenaries included Anessa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Frank Sweeney, Jordan Wisely, Laurel Stucky, and Tori Deal.

By The Challenge: Final Reckoning, TJ Lavin felt like making the Mercenary twist caused immense drama that would linger until the very end of the season. Here, the two-person Mercenary teams came in to compete against an at-risk team but also had the opportunity to earn their place into the game. Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield earned their spot by defeating one team, while Cory Wharton and Devin Walker defeated two teams to earn their spot. This late-entrant Heavy Hitter twist appeared again on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. This time, win or lose, the Heavy Hitters would enter the game following their appearance. They included Johnny Bananas and Nany González, Anessa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo.

The last time the twist occurred was in The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion where Champion Mercenaries arrived just to cause chaos and take $10,000 from the prize pot. The Champion Mercenaries included Jordan Wiseley, Kaz Crossley, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, Brad Fiorenza, and CT Tamburello. Needless to say, the twists of this twist allowed big names to make quick appearances and allow the active players to stay on their toes. That being said, once the twist allowed the Mercenary to enter the game, it exploited the flaws in the twist and the game as a whole.

7 The Double Cross

'The Challenge: Dirty Thirty' and 'The Challenge: Final Reckoning'

Image via MTV

The Challenge has always been known for highlighting the importance of a great social game. But when it came to the politics in The Challenge, the trend of knocking out rookies as a sort of hazing tactic often took a toll on the fans. They needed to figure out a way to punish the losers of the daily missions, but also allow them to still have some power in the game. Enter the Double Cross. First introduced in The Challenge: Dirty Thirty, the Double Cross had two meanings. First, it was the literal object that the players would pull, but it allowed the holder of the Double Cross to cross another player. How it worked was, the losing players in the daily mission would pull a cross. If they pulled the Double Cross, they would not only be safe from elimination, they would then get to choose a fellow losing player to compete in the Presidio. This mechanic forced players to maintain strong relationships and allowed those at severe risk to continue to have life in the game. Hearts certainly raced while watching each player pull those yellow metal Xs out!

For The Challenge: Final Reckoning, a variation of the Double Cross returned. Using elements from previous seasons, the Double Cross was utilized in the Redemption House, where the team who selected the Double Cross would pick which team they wanted to compete against in a game to re-enter the game. Whichever teams were not selected would be instantly eliminated. It was not nearly as exciting as when it was first introduced, but it did spotlight just how important alliances and friendships in this game can be.

6 The Inconsistency of Replacement Partners

Various Seasons

Image via MTV

The Challenge is probably known for its inconsistency. And not necessarily in a negative connotation. With each season having different themes, twists, and players, the format can change, and thus, how the production side of things work. While it may not be a game mechanic, when it comes to how and when replacement partners are introduced, it is one of the most twisted elements in the history of The Challenge. Whether it be due to a medical emergency, fighting, or quitting, there are no clear-cut rules when it comes to whether replacement players come into The Challenge. There have been seasons that are solo challenges, so if two players are removed for fighting, The Challenge will bring in an alternate player to fill the void. But when it comes to seasons where players are competing in teams, sometimes if a player is removed, a replacement player is brought in to fill that missing player's gap. Other times, the entire team is removed. To say the inconsistency is chaotic and a game-changer is an understatement.

On The Challenge: Rivals, Adam Royer was eliminated for a fight, leaving his partner, Leroy Garrett, without a rival. Rather than forcing Leroy to leave, Leroy was given the chance to play with a new partner, Michael Ross. But Michael was anything but a rival as he and Leroy were great friends during their time on The Real World: Las Vegas. Their bond was their advantage in making it all the way to the finale. The Challenge: Rivals II saw Heather Cooke lose her partner, but this time, a random alternate, Cara Maria Sorbello, came in, which allowed Cooke to have an upgrade as a team. The new duo were again anything but rivals and came in second in the season.

But then when it came to Sarah Rice, who is a legend but has had some of the worst luck in the history of the show, she was forced to leave that very same season. Cara on came when her partner, Trishelle Cannatella, quit, which came after Sarah was also forced to leave when her partner, Vinny Foti, was disqualified during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes. Another unlucky contestant was the always sweet and congenial Cohutta Grindstaff, who was forced to leave The Challenge: All Stars 2 when his partner, Casey Cooper, revealed she was pregnant and was ineligible to compete. And once again, earlier this season, Laterrian Wallace lost a partner but had the chance to win a new partner in an elimination round. If there are rules about replacement partners in the official The Challenge rule book, it's time to show the fans!

5 The Draw

'The Challenge: Free Agents'

Image via MTV

One of the best seasons of The Challenge was The Challenge: Free Agents. This season allowed players to play for themselves but would compete in daily challenges in either solo, team, or partner events. It allowed the game to be ever-changing and kept players on their toes. Similar to the Double Cross, The Draw was the determining factor in how the second player would be selected for the elimination challenge.

The losing players would be placed in The Draw, in which they would have to flip over cards and whoever flipped over the kill card, featuring a skeleton face, would be forced into elimination. It allowed the stakes of winning to reach an all-time high. Luck and fate were a major part of this twist. And let's just say that the fabulous Devyon Simone may be the luckiest player in the entire season.

4 Skulls/Stars

Various Seasons

Image via MTV

TJ Lavin was never thrilled when the finalists would coast to the end of the game and run his final challenge. So The Challenge forced the players to fight for their spot in the final challenge. During The Challenge: Total Madness, should a player win an elimination round in Purgatory, their helmet would be branded with a Red Skull. If a player received a Red Skull, they are welcomed into the final challenge. That is, should they make it there. The concept returned for The Challenge: Double Agents. But this time, it was limited to ten skull holders. Once all ten skulls were acquired, five for the men and five for the women, players would have to steal skulls in order to reach the final challenge. It certainly upped the stakes and forced players to have to play both an offensive and defensive game.

But when the twist was brought into The Challenge: All Stars 4, well, the players really just didn't utilize it to their advantage. As TJ revealed to the players, if they win the daily challenge, they have the chance to send themselves into elimination to earn their star. And well, no one truly cared to do so. It backfired, and it likely ruined its chances of ever returning again.

3 The Purge

Various Seasons

Image via MTV

The Challenge is known for having giant casts. And sometimes, when you have too many contestants, you can't maintain the normal format of an elimination or two each episode. So, beginning with The Challenge: Dirty Thirty, a massive twist called the Purge was brought into the game. Essentially, in hopes of thinning the herd, a purge challenge would be played where losing players would be immediately removed from the game. In The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, the Underdog Bloodbath only eliminated two players, Hunter Barfield and Jenna Compono. For The Challenge: Dirty Thirty, TJ Lavin made things quite dirty as The Purge occurred on day one, where losers of the three-stage challenge were immediately eliminated and sent to the Redemption House. It was a shocking twist that came back a second time toward the end of the season.

The Purge was a twist that would last for a long string of seasons. And TJ got very purge-happy. The Challenge: Vendettas had three immediate Purges. The Challenge: Final Reckoning had five. And it kept going all the way through The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. For The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion and The Challenge: All Stars 4, the Purge was brought back as an opportunity for the remaining contestants to earn their slot in the final challenge. The changing mechanics of the Purge may have been inconsistent, but it was another welcome way to amplify the stakes.

2 Opening Up the Worldwide Pool of Contestants

Various Seasons

Image via MTV

In the original seasons of the show, The Challenge was a celebration of alums from The Real World and Road Rules. Many individuals made their name thanks to The Challenge. But as The Real World and Road Rules began slowing down, leading to their end, the pool of potential new Challengers was thinning. Therefore, two seasons of Fresh Meat were incorporated into the fold. In these two seasons, alums of The Real World and Road Rules would be paired with fresh faces. Many of these players, like Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky, became mainstays of the show. But even with new blood in the mix, The Challenge was searching for more future staples.

The first time that The Challenge featured individuals beyond the Bunim/Murray IP was The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II when contestants from Are You the One? would be allowed to play. From there, the formula seemed to work. So another experiment was had during The Challenge: Vendettas. For the first time, not only international players would come onto the show, but alum from shows including Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, and Geordie Shore arrived. And the dam was broken. Since Season 31, new individuals from around the world have competed on The Challenge. Not every player had the longevity as some of the original alums, but it opened up the pool of potential personalities. For purists and loyalists of the show, it completely changed the game. This twist ruined the integrity of the show. For others, it has allowed new faces to form and ensured the longevity of one of the longest-running reality competition shows in America.

1 Winner Money Stealing

'The Challenge: Rivals 3' and 'The Challenge: Final Reckoning'

Image via MTV.

It's clear that The Challenge has made some monumental moments throughout the more than forty seasons across the flagship series and the various spin-offs. But there is one twist that has gone down in history as one of the most controversial of all time. The Challenge had a trilogy of rival seasons. The first two iterations featured same-gender pairs. For the third iteration, it was male-female teams. Part of the charm of the Rivals trilogy was seeing former players who loathed one another forced to work with one another to win it all. It was a season of growth. But some people proved that they can never grow. Once a villain, always a villain.

Throughout The Challenge: Rivals 3, it was evident that Johnny Bananas and Sarah Rice were the frontrunners to win. So when they did, their victory wasn't cut and dry. TJ Lavin had one more twist in store. During the final challenge, they worked in teams, but they competed for individual points. Why? Well, because whoever had the most points had the opportunity to split the final cash prize, as customary, or steal it all. Johnny Bananas would not have gotten to the end without Sarah, yet his villainous ways came through, and decided to steal it all. It left Sarah completely distraught, vowing to never return, and created one of the most shocking moments in the history of the show.

If fans thought this was a one-and-done situation, TJ was ready to re-introduce this twist one more time. In The Challenge: Final Reckoning, the titular theme was as such due to a long-standing history of various players throughout the most recent seasons. In an already twist-filled season, Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield came into the game midway through the game. Despite a previous fling, they loathed one another. Ashley claimed she had used Hunter in the game, while Hunter believed her to be disposable. They didn't get along during The Challenge: Final Reckoning as Ashley was not fond of how she was treated by Hunter and his allies. So, like The Challenge: Rivals 3, the final challenge included an individually timed component. So, when Ashely had the fastest time, she was handed the Million Dollar Dilemma: split the money with her partner or steal it all. Well, karma is a bitch and Ashley was more than happy to leave Hunter with absolutely nothing. The money-stealing twist in both circumstances was brutal. But, they did make incredible television moments.

