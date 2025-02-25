It was a rough weekend for The Challenge star Tony Raines. As of Sunday, he is out on bond following an arrest for drunk driving. The MTV star was booked by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and was held on $7,500 bond. Raines was arrested in Louisiana on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation, and four counts of negligent injuring.

TMZ originally broke the news, along with an image of his mugshot, where they reported that Raines was reportedly attending a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana, Saturday night. According to their reporting, Raines attended an afterparty where he allegedly was part of a scuffle.

Tony Raines Has Been an MTV Staple Since 2015