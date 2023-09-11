The Big Picture The eighth episode of The Challenge: USA Season 2 saw Monte Taylor leave the competition after a grueling face-off against his friend Tyler Crispen.

Taylor suffered an abysmal injury during his time on the show, which greatly impacted his performance, but it was not televised.

Despite playing with a compromised shoulder, Taylor was able to compete in the challenges, though swimming was uncomfortable.

The eighth episode of The Challenge: USA Season 2, titled "Independence Day," saw Big Brother alum Monte Taylor leave the competition after a "grueling" face-off against his close friend Tyler Crispen. Following his elimination, the fitness coach opened up about suffering from an abysmal injury — which happened during his stay in the show — that hugely affected his performance. The injury, however, was not televised.

The elimination arena face-off, which lasted for three hours, had Taylor describe it as a "traumatizing" experience. Considering the mental and physical commitment the challenge required — and how long it lasted — both of them, according to Taylor, were still "bruised up" from a harness strapped on them; the two had to form a pyramid out of a stack of balls placed on a giant spool. However, even before the said challenge, Taylor said he had to endure a hurt shoulder caused by an earlier challenge.

Taylor Played With a Compromised Shoulder

Image via Paramount

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the reality star shared that the impact of his body against the water had dislocated his shoulder. "That happened during that working the poles challenge — after I came up in the water, I just felt my shoulder out of place. I've dislocated it twice before, so I already knew what the feeling was. They popped it in about five minutes afterward, and I got an X-ray to make sure it was in place. But after that, pretty much the entire season I was playing with a compromised shoulder."

Fortunately, the succeeding challenges were not as hard, though still physically draining. As a result, Taylor has regained his strength, as the challenges did not require him to put much pressure on his arm. "I was glad that I was able to still compete even with the whole shoulder situation," he also told EW. "It definitely compromised my swimming — that motion is not a very comfortable one after dislocating your shoulder. But I've rehabbed it before, so I knew what to do on my own time, and thankfully I lasted as long as I did and didn't have anything that required me to dangle from one arm or something."

However, his last challenge was physically demanding. And given that he was still recovering from the injury — though the face-off went neck-and-neck in the beginning — Taylor ended up losing to Crispen. On watching his exit on television, Taylor said he has since recovered from his dislocated shoulder. Moreover, Episode 8 was just a mere reminder for him of how traumatizing his last challenge was.

"It was a grueling experience. But it was cool to watch it back again. I'm glad that they showed how long we were doing it for because it felt like an eternity."

Taylor first appeared on television screens during the 24th season of Big Brother in 2022. Though Taylor finished second during his stint in the show, his experience in The Challenge: USA was cut short, considering how some of the contestants wanted him to get eliminated immediately. And that's on top of the injury he also suffered along the way.

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA, which premiered on August 10, airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with each episode streaming on Paramount+ the next day. You can watch the grueling Episode 8 challenge below