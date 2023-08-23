The Big Picture Paulie Calafiore reveals his bisexuality and feels relieved to finally talk about it, hoping to inspire others going through the same experience.

He expresses gratitude to the generations before him who paved the way for LGBTQ+ individuals to embrace their identities.

Calafiore, known for his appearances on reality TV shows, considers his rivalry with Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio a badge of honor.

Prior to his elimination from the second season of The Challenge: USA, Paulie Calafiore had already briefly hinted about repressing his sexual identity, given his athletic background — which, he thinks, requires him to be the "most alpha human in the world." Now, setting the record straight once and for all, the 34-year-old reality star shares more about his truth in an interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos.

"I am bisexual; I am sexually fluid," the TV personality said, adding that it feels good to "finally being able to talk about [it]." Though he admittedly felt guilty about taking too long to come out, Calafiore shared that he also had to entirely change his perspective. He then eventually realized that "there might be other people that are going through [the] exact same thing."

“Maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves," he added. "Maybe there’s a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and [says] ‘You know what, I don’t have to pretend to be this [way] because I’m an athlete.’ So, if I can inspire just one person or motivate just one person, then I feel as though I’m doing justice.”

Praising the Generation That Paved the Way for Him To Embrace His True Self

Image via Paramount+

Coming out felt like a "huge weight has been lifted" off of Calafiore's shoulder, but — for him — it wouldn't be possible without the generations before him paving the way for others to embrace their identity. After coming out publicly and after his interview with GLAAD, the reality star on Instagram shared that he is elated to be able to share the truth that he has been repressing for a long time.

"So many emotions right now I haven’t even had a chance to process. My heart is bleeding with gratitude. My soul is burning with humility. I’m so sad I had an early exit, but I am so happy that I was able [to] show you another layer to myself and my journey. To all the new friendships I’ve made, to all the old friendships repaired. I love all of you and I can’t wait to show you how much stronger I come back. The support is so beautiful," Calafiore wrote on Instagram.

Paulie Calafiore's Reality TV History

Image via Paramount+

Born Paul Ryan Christopher Calafiore, the television personality has also appeared in a number of reality shows, including the 18th season of Big Brother and Ex On The Beach Season 1. He later competed in various iterations of The Challenge, including Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and the latest, The Challenge: USA 2, where he finished third. He lost to Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, whom he considers a "badge of honor" to contend with.

“I take it as a badge of honor that people wanted to vote for me as somebody who could take out Bananas,” he told GoldDerby. “If Johnny and I go into 10 eliminations it could go either way. We match up pretty well in terms of things that we’re good at, as well as things we’re not good at. The mutual respect is definitely there on the competitor side.”

The Challenge: USA airs Thursdays on CBS. You can watch Calafiore's interview below.