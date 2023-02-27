It's all been leading to this. Paramount+ has just released a new trailer for The Challenge: World Championship, a global competition that brings contestants from international iterations of the competition reality show The Challenge to partake in the ultimate battle for the global championship. The new show is set to premiere Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the United States and in Canada with two back-to-back episodes. The series will debut on the service in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia the next day, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The series will then premiere in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The Challenge: World Championship is the long-running franchise's first-ever world tournament. The competition will bring together MVPs from The Challenge series from across the globe, pairing them each with a "Challenge" legend, a veteran from prior seasons of the fan-favorite MTV series, who will serve as their partner, forming epic alliances and intense conflict. Together the global champions and their partners will work to complete their most difficult challenge yet, leading to the brutal finale worth a whopping $500,000. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the drama, intrigue, and physical exertion ahead for the jumble of global contestants.

Along with the announcement and trailer released today, it was also announced that several contestants from The Challenge: U.K. will also be joining the series. Contestants joining the new series include Kaz Crossley, Nathan Henry, Tristan Phipps, and Zara Zoffany. Additionally, the cast from The Challenge: Argentina will also be joining, though their identities will be revealed at a later date.

Who Will Be Competing in 'The Challenge: World Championship'?

Competitors in the upcoming The Challenge: World Championship include Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, KellyAnne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Duffy. Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, and Sarah Lacina join fromThe Challenge: USA. Joining from The Challenge: Australia are Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, Kiki Morris, and Troy Cullen.

The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: U.K. are all currently available to stream on Paramount+. The Challenge: Argentina will be available on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Challenge: World Championship will premiere and stream on Paramount+. The series will also air on MTV in a one-time sneak preview, the premiere episode will air on MTV on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 8:00 PM, ET/PT. You can take a look at the new trailer below.