Bridget Christie's story of identity, spirituality, and menopause in South West England was an unquestionable hit for Channel 4 upon its June 2023 arrival. Sporting an incredible 100% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a 92% critical score, The Change proved to be a breath of fresh air in a crowded comedy market, earning itself a second season in May 2024. Now, after months of waiting, Channel 4 has officially released first-look images for Season 2, as well as news that the second outing will debut in 2025.

This emotionally poignant and refreshingly funny tale scored huge applause when it first arrived, with many praising the series' perfectly cast ensemble. Thankfully, many of those favorite characters from the first outing are set to return in Season 2, including the likes of Susan Lynch as Eel Sister Agnes, Tanya Moodie as DJ Joy, Liza Tarbuck as Siobhan, Jim Howick as The Verderer, Jerome Flynn as Pig Man, Paul Whitehouse as Tony, and Omid Djalili as Steve, who looks to have a change of style and attitude if the below pictures are anything to go by. Not only that, but there's a new Eel Sister in town, with Laura Checkly of Detectorists and King Gary fame joining the cast as Theresa.

What is 'The Change' Season 2 About?

The Change's first season saw Linda, after a particularly hope-killing 50th birthday party, drop her mundane life and venture into the Forest of Dean to seek out a time capsule she once left in a tree. Buoyed by a newfound will and her trusty Triumph motorcycle, Linda discovers old passions and new people as her life changes forever. However, when her old life starts to catch up with her, she must decide which path to choose. In The Change Season 2, Linda must face the consequences of her actions, but cannot hide from the changes she has made. An official synopsis from Channel 4 reads:

"At the start of series two, Linda (Bridget Christie) has got some explaining to do. Faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told the forest community, along with losing the Mother Tree, and the arrival of husband Steve who has come to bring her home, Linda's future in the forest looks uncertain. But she’s already come a long way since being mother/wife/homemaker Linda Jane Jenkins of Swindon, and her journey is far from over. She may have only been Eel Queen for a day, but something’s changed in Linda which means she’s not done yet – in fact she’s only just started. But little does she realise what a huge impact this decision will have on the town…and Steve."

A first look and release window for The Change Season 2 has been revealed. You can catch Season 1 on BritBox now.

