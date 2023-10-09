The Changeling, a fantasy-horror TV series based on the novel by Victor LaVelle and adapted for television by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey, Venom), made its debut on Apple TV+. The series follows a man named Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield) through a mysterious and tragic circumstance involving his wife Emma (Clark Backo) and infant son, as well as exploring strange experiences in his childhood.

The Changeling is dark, compelling, and anchored by a strong lead performance from Stanfield. The series explores themes of parenthood and generational trauma - specifically in Black and immigrant families - through its dark fantasy and horror storytelling. With its multiple timelines, the series contains many intriguing characters in both the past and the present and these are the best.

10 The Washer Woman

Portrayed by Teca Pereira, the Washer Woman is a visually striking and mysterious elderly woman Emma meets on her travels in Brazil. The two women meet at a lagoon Emma is advised to avoid, and the Washer Woman gives her a seemingly magical gift, tying a red string to Emma's wrist and telling her that she will be granted three wishes when it eventually breaks.

Although the gift of three wishes is seemingly benevolent, the Washer Woman has an air of menace to her from her one piercingly unnatural blue eye to her vital instruction that Emma cannot cut the string under any circumstance. Although only a minor character, the Washer Woman provides a great introduction to the series' themes of wishes, curses, and witchcraft, and Pereira brings great intensity to the role.

9 Michelle

Michelle (Rasheda Crockett) is Emma's best friend in The Changeling, with whom Apollo and Emma go to dinner in the first episode. She is primarily characterized as sensible and straight-talking, advising Emma against giving birth without painkillers out of concern for her health and safety.

Michelle is a caring and loyal friend to Emma and above all wants the best for her. Attempting to balance staying loyal with making Emma happy, Michelle attempts to hint to Apollo without directly telling him what Emma's secret third wish is in the hopes that he can make it come true.

8 Christine Valentine

Continuing a long tradition of horror fiction about motherhood, The Changeling reveals that Emma's mother Christine Valentine (Samantha Walkes) committed a terrifying act when Emma and her sister Kim (Amira Vann) were children. Although Emma wrongfully believed it was an accident, Kim informs her in adulthood that Christine set their family home ablaze in an attempt to kill herself and her whole family.

Christine's behavior is erratic even before she sets the fire, with Walkes portraying her as tortured and clearly distracted by what she has planned to do, while still performing traditional "motherly" actions like braiding her daughter's hair. Christine's violent act is intended as a foreshadowing for Emma's behavior herseslf, leading the audience to question whether Emma's actions have supernatural or genetic origins.

7 Brian West

Brian West (Jared Abrahamson) is Apollo's father, a parole officer who abandoned the family when Apollo was a small boy. Before his disappearance, Brian is characterized as a seemingly good husband and father, reading fairytales to his son and enjoying romantic dates with his wife.

Brian is romantically persistent to a degree that borders on stalking, a trait that his son inherited, pursuing Lillian (Alexis Louder) for years before she finally agreed to a date. On a positive note, however, he showed no concern for the stigma of entering an interracial relationship in the 1970s. Clearly a complicated man, Brian had a huge impact on Apollo with his mysterious disappearance haunting his son until adulthood.

6 Kim Valentine

Kim Valentine (Amirah Vann) is Emma's sister and a midwife by trade. Kim is a loving sister who is firm but fair with Emma, prioritizing her safety over her feelings to break the disturbing news of their mother's crime to her younger sister when she worries that Emma could do something similar.

It is clear that Kim has endured significant trauma and has worked hard to protect Emma from it throughout their childhood and adulthood, being older than Emma at the time of their family tragedy and therefore trying to shield her from harm. With all that she has been through in terms of family trauma, Kim working in a nurturing field like midwifery is both understandable and admirable.

5 William Wheeler

William Wheeler (portrayed by musician and actor Samuel T. Herring, known for his work with Future Islands) is a man whom Apollo meets in a group grief therapy session and decides to buy an expensive signed book Apollo has acquired. William is initially characterized as a curious and somewhat nosey man who extends kindness to Apollo.

By the end of episode 3 of The Changeling, William and Apollo are working together to trace Emma's whereabouts and understand her motives. However, his friendly attitude is revealed as a strategic persona as the series progresses, hiding the fact that he in fact holds a sinister secret.

4 Patrice Green

Patrice Green (Malcolm Barrett) is Apollo's best friend - a war veteran who now sources valuable second-hand books like Apollo. Patrice is witty and is characterized as a deeply loyal friend, displaying this trait in both his words and actions, such as when a woman nosily criticizes Apollo's parenting and Patrice vocally defends his friend, sending the stranger away with a cutting remark.

Additionally, Patrice is shown to be a humble man, hating when strangers bring up his military service either to pry into his experiences or to thank him for his service. Patrice is a very likable character, treating his best friend well and consistently behaving with integrity.

3 Lillian Kagwa

Lillian Kagwa (portrayed by Adina Porter in the present and Alexis Louder in flashbacks) is Apollo's mother. Throughout her life, Lillian has experienced serious hardships from job insecurity to events as serious as the murder of her brother at the hands of military officials.

Lillian is a complicated woman, haunted by both guilt and grief but still astonishingly tender with her son, singing softly to Apollo even in his adulthood. As a result of her tough life, Lillian has had to make difficult and at times negligent decisions in her parenting of Apollo, although she is still a loving mother.

2 Emma Valentine

Emma Valentine (Clark Backo, best known for her role as Rosie in the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny) is a librarian who marries and has a child with Apollo. She is initially shown to be a kind and free-spirited young woman who loves adventure, spontaneity, and traveling, but gradually becomes increasingly disturbed once strange occurrences begin haunting her and her family.

Emma is a complicated person - her childhood was marred by the tragic and traumatic death of both her parents, and after the birth of her son she is stalked by a mysterious stranger and begins to believe her child is a changeling creature and not a child at all. Pushed to desperate limits by her terrifying circumstances, Emma is forced to make a horrifying choice that destroys her family unit similar to what her mother did before her.

1 Apollo Kagwa

LaKeith Stanfield is a talented and prolific actor on both the big and small screen, and his role as Apollo Kagwa in The Changeling showcases his fantastic range. Apollo is a layered and nuanced character who has been greatly shaped by his turbulent upbringing with a traumatized and sometimes negligent yet loving mother and an absent father. A deeply caring father, Apollo seems determined not to repeat the harmful patterns of his own childhood.

He is characterized as nerdy and sentimental but also driven by his impulsivity, such as when he cuts the string from Emma's wrist despite the Washer Woman's insistence not to. With his frequent refrain, "I am the God Apollo," it is clear that Apollo Kagwa values having control over his life and his destiny, which is jeopardized by the supernatural and magical forces that attack his family.

