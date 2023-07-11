Apple TV+ has just revealed first-look images from The Changeling, a new drama series starring Haunted Mansion star LaKeith Stanfield. Stanfield also serves as executive producer on the project. The eight-part series is set to premiere on Friday, September 8, 2023. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on that date, with the remaining five episodes being released weekly through October 13, 2023.

The upcoming series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. The new series is created by Kelly Marcel, and directed by Melina Matsoukas. The Changeling is described as being a fairy tale for an adult audience. The series is at once a horror story and a fable, weaving a story about the horrors of parenthood and the perilous nature of New York City. Starring alongside Stanfield in the series are Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

A Dark Fable in New York City

The new images, released today, give us a look into the story at the core of the series. The first image shows Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa, the lead character of the series and a used book dealer in New York talking with Emma, played by Backo, at a library desk. Emma, a librarian, eats an apple while speaking to Apollo, who wears a hounds tooth cap. The image shows the connection between the two characters, with the image highlighting their interaction against a dimly lit library.

The second image shows Apollo in an office, furnished in late Victorian style. Books are stacked on the fireplace, and an old Victorian photograph hangs on the left side of the room. Apollo stands before boxes of books, going through them. He holds a book in his hand and looks out of frame. The third image once again shows Apollo and Emma. The image shows Apollo and Emma in an otherwise empty subway car. Emma is pregnant, and Apollo is turned towards her. Her eyes are closed. The rest of the subway car is dark, giving an eerie, abandoned feel to the image. These new images give us our first look at the new series and certainly lend to the feeling of suspense and dark fantasy that suffuses the show.

The Changeling s written and adapted by the series' showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marce. The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers for Annapurna. The book’s author Victor LaValle also serves as executive producer on the series. Check out the rest of the images below: