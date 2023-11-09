The Big Picture Grief is a terrifying aspect of being human that everyone will face, and horror films that explore this fear are deeply resonating.

The Changeling is a haunting and atmospheric film that delves into the trauma of losing one's family and the reality of sudden death.

The Changeling influenced the subgenre of grief horror, which aims to tackle real-life themes while maintaining its identity as a supernatural horror film.

Grief is a common theme in horror as it is one of the most terrifying aspects of being human that everyone will inevitably have to face. We are hardwired to prolong, or at least not think about our mortality, and films that explore our deep-seated collective fear of losing our loved ones will almost always cut deep. This fear must resonate deeply with both Martin Scorsese and Guillermo del Toro, both of whom have quoted the 1980 haunted house classic The Changeling as one of their favorite horror films. Starring the phenomenal George C. Scott, The Changeling is a moody and atmospheric meditation on the trauma of losing one's family. It is clear from the first few minutes that George C. Scott's protagonist, John Russell, is suffering a deep break from reality as a result of a tragedy that no father or husband should ever have to face. The film is very existential in its themes, attempting to reckon with the reality of sudden death, and what there is to do about it.

What Is 'The Changeling' About?

The Changeling tells the story of John Russell, a very successful concert pianist and professor of music who loses his young daughter in a tragic roadside car accident. In an attempt to move on, Russell moves into an ornate and beautiful mansion in Seattle to escape his worries. Russell explains early in the film to another character that he essentially disassociated for a period of time after the premature death of his family. He went into shock, and it took him a while to recover before forcing himself to start accepting the reality of the situation. He goes back to teaching and attempts to pull together what's left of his life when the mansion begins to have a life of its own.

The metaphor of the haunted house being a placeholder for the grief he is experiencing is obvious, but the film smartly takes its time to establish a haunting and gloomy atmosphere that follows Russell around the entire film. It seems that there is absolutely nothing he can do to escape his grief, and the ghosts of his dead wife and daughter will inevitably follow him around for the foreseeable future, no matter how far away he moves. The geography of the film has significance as well, as Russell literally moves as far away from the location of the incident (New York to Seattle) as possible.

'The Changeling' Scared the Living Hell Out of Scorsese and del Toro

To the director of The Changeling, Peter Medak, Guillermo del Toro once shouted "You're my mentor! You're my mentor!", to which Medak responded with utter humility. Del Toro hailed the movie as a "masterpiece", and even listed it on Twitter as his 15th favorite ghost story among other classics like The Innocents, The Haunting, The Shining, and Ringu. del Toro has often used many of the aesthetics of The Changeling in his own films, particularly The Devil's Backbone and Crimson Peak. Everyone knows that the director loves a spooky mansion and excels at empathetic character pieces. It's not difficult to see why The Changeling is totally up his alley.

Another huge admirer of Medak's film is the master himself, Martin Scorsese. Good ol' Marty named The Changeling as one of the scariest movies he'd ever seen. It is a film filled with "sadness and dread" as Scorsese pointed out, themes that he is not too unfamiliar with. From Bringing Out the Dead to Cape Fear to Shutter Island and beyond, Scorsese has always flirted with the horror genre but has arguably never made an out-and-out proper horror film. He nevertheless has a great respect for the genre, as he has listed multiple classics as well as more underrated gems in the genre among his essential watch lists. The Changeling has a special place in his heart for its extremely humanistic look at grief. Scorsese is an incredibly humanistic director and always tackles complicated psychological and spiritual themes in his work.

'The Changeling' Was a Predecessor to the Grief Horror Subgenre

Image Via Pan-Canadian Film Distributors

The Changeling (in addition to Don't Look Now) has undeniably been an influence, at least thematically, on a very common subgenre of horror films that have ruled in the past decade or so: grief horror. From The Babadook to Hereditary, seemingly endless films have attempted to explore the subject of grief to varying degrees of success. There are few horror films that are very clearly meant to be straight-up horror films that also aim to tackle real-life themes. The Changeling is very much a supernatural horror film through and through, yet it also succeeds at being an excellent character drama. High-quality dramas and horror are often completely segregated with the rare exceptions of films like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist which crossed genre lines and were hailed as "more than just horror" or "good for a horror film." The Changeling fully embraces its identity as a horror film, specifically a haunted house film, and never appears to apologize for it. Even in the case of the aforementioned Don't Look Now, some may argue that it is less of a horror movie and more of an offbeat surreal psychological drama. The horror elements in that film and even in films like Rosemary's Baby are rarely emphasized.

The Changeling thus predates the marriage of character-drama-heavy horror films that don't apologize for their identities as horror films. Movies like The Babadook are balancing their horror elements with their drama sensibilities. It doesn't always work, but most of the acclaimed horror films of the past decade have attempted to be more than just horror films while simultaneously fully committing to the tropes and style of the genre. It's easy to see why The Changeling was hailed by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Guillermo del Toro, as it pushed the boundaries of what a horror film could be. Nothing is scarier than the horrors of real life, especially those which we cannot control. Death is one of the oldest mysteries and, when mined well, can be explored in universally terrifying ways. The Changeling is no exception and deserves to be checked out by fans of classic and contemporary horror alike.

