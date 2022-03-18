One of Adina Porter's and Clark Backo's next roles will be in the upcoming series The Changeling. According to Variety, the two have been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

The series will also star LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagawa. Stainfield will also be an executive producer for the series. Porter will play Apollo's mother Lillian. She is well-known for playing Lettie Mae Thornton in the HBO series True Blood. Her other previous work includes 2019's Miss Virginia (directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna) and playing Indra in The CW's The 100. Backo will play Apollo's wife Emma. She is well-known for playing Rosie in Crave's Letterkenny. Her other previous work includes this year's I Want You Back (directed by Jason Orley) and 2020's Happy Place (directed by Helen Shaver).

The series is described as a "horror story, parenthood fable, and perilous odyssey." It will follow Apollo, who is a new father. Emma appears to be struggling with postpartum depression and acts strangely detached. One day, she disappears into thin air. Apollo then goes on a journey through New York City to find her. However, the series' version of New York City is an enchanted one.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'I Want You Back': Scott Eastwood & Clark Backo on Rom-Coms, Dating Advice, and River Boats

Kelly Marcel will be the series' showrunner. Her previous writing work includes 2018's Venom (directed by Ruben Fleischer), 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey (directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson), and 2013's Saving Mr. Banks (directed by John Lee Hancock). Marcel will also be an executive producer for the series. The Changeling will be based on the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle. Melina Matsoukas will direct the series. Her previous directing work includes 2019's Queen & Slim, Netflix's Master of None, and HBO's Insecure. She will also be an executive producer for the series through De La Revolution Films. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will also be executive producers. Khaliah Neal will be a co-executive producer for the series. The Changeling will be produced by Annapurna Television and Apple Studios. The series was first announced in 2018 and was originally developed for FX. It was later revealed that the series would instead be developed for Apple TV+ in August 2021.

No official release date has been announced for when The Changeling will premiere on Apple TV+. In the meantime, fans can see Porter in True Blood, which is available to stream on HBO Max, and Backo in I Want You Back, which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Gets New IMAX Poster

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (141 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies