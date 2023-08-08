The Big Picture Apple TV+ has released a trailer for horror series The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo, featuring a couple who must break a curse before their lives or their baby's are claimed.

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror series, The Changeling, telling the premise the show will use to spook audiences when it premieres on the platform later this fall. Starring LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo as the main characters, the story will take them through unexpected twists and turns as they unravel a mystery brought from a distant land. The couple will have to figure out how to break the curse before it claims their lives, or their baby's. The clock is ticking, and there's no telling what the spell placed upon them will do if they don't find a solution first.

The whole story begins with Apollo (Stanfield) constantly trying to ask Emmy (Backo) out on a date without success. The young woman eventually reveals that she rejects his advances because she's moving to another country soon, and getting attached to someone right before she leaves seems like a counterproductive idea. During her time away, she explores the jungle, and eventually ends up in a lagoon people warn her to stay away from. At the mysterious place, a witch offers her a thread bracelet, telling Emmy that three wishes of hers will come through the moment she decides to cut it.

When she goes back to her home, Emmy agrees to go out with Apollo, eventually deciding to tell him about the strange woman she met while she was away. Since they were building a future together, Apollo tells her that he would be in charge of making all of her wishes come through, jokingly cutting the red threat wrapped around her wrist. Shortly after that, unexpected things being to occur around the couple, as their fear increases with every subsequent danger they have to face.

LaKeith Stanfield's Other Spooky Adventure

Before he can focus about removing a curse that haunts his family, Stanfield can be seen in theaters in another story shining a spotlight on unknown entities. Haunted Mansion is based on a popular Disneyland attraction, with original characters created to allow the narrative to take form. Stanfield plays a former physicist who, after losing his wife in a tragic accident, goes through life sincerely depressed. But when Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) approaches him to help her figure out why her house is haunted, Ben will have no other option but to help her before the ghosts of the residence harm her and her son.

