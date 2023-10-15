Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Changeling.

The Big Picture The Changeling is a thrilling show that follows Apollo and Emma's journey as they search for their kidnapped child and face off against a dangerous cult and monster.

The show reveals that Emma left with the baby because it was an impostor, and Cal provides refuge for women whose babies have been stolen by the cult called the Kinder Garten.

In the final scenes, Apollo and Cal team up against the Kinder Garten monster, while Emma and their child may be in Central Park. The season ends on a cliffhanger with Apollo encountering a changeling baby and an ominous eye in a cave.

What an incredible ride that we have gone on over the eight-episode run of the AppleTV+ sublime psychological thriller The Changeling. Based on Victor LaValle's 2017 horror fairy tale, the story of Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield), his tortured wife Emma (Clark Backo), and the mercurial woman who leads an island refuge for women who have had their babies taken named Cal (Jane Kaczmarek) came to an action-packed conclusion and looks to have set up plenty of options for a second season. First, let's briefly set some backstory context in order to paint a clear picture of all the things that went down in the finale. The story gets a little confusing as various reveals unfold and characters' journeys head various directions while they are on the run from the Kinder Garten creature, who is never fully shown.

What is 'The Changeling' About?

Throughout the first season of The Changeling, we see the romance between Apollo and Emma become a happy marriage before the two have a baby together named Brian. As a series of strange events start to make Emma believe that she is going crazy, Apollo tries to keep his family together. Emma feels as if the child that they are raising is not the same one that she gave birth to and that whatever it is, it is intentionally trying to establish a barrier between them. Finally, Emma kidnaps and restrains Apollo, and it appears she has lost her mind. She disappears with Brian. Apollo grieves the loss, but then becomes convinced by a man from his grief counseling group named William Wheeler (Samuel T. Herring) that his son and Emma may both be alive on a remote island off the coast of New York City past Riker's Island. The two set out to find their missing loved ones and arrive at the mysterious island, only to be apprehended by Cal's followers.

What Do 'The Changeling's Final Scenes Mean?

After Apollo and William are accosted by Cal's followers and jailed, we start to understand both why Emma left with the baby that she claimed was an impostor and also who Cal is and what function she serves. She provides a haven for women who have had their babies stolen. The babies have been stolen by what is described as a Norwegian cult made up of 10,000 men around the world who call themselves the Kinder Garten. They originally came to New York back in 1825. They steal and kill children and replace them with a replicant or changeling as a part of their pagan ritualism. William is one of the Kinder Garten and has been using Apollo to help him locate the island, so he could have a measure of revenge against his wife Gretta (Michelle Giroux).

Do Apollo, Emma, and Cal Escape the Kinder Garten Monster?

The final 30 minutes of the season finale of The Changeling can be difficult to follow. After establishing trust in one another, Apollo and Cal are united in their efforts against William and the Kinder Garten monster, which is rumbling around the island and laying waste to the small refugee village. Eventually, we find out that Emma has made her way off the island on a boat and is rowing her way back to "the only forest in New York City," which is safe to assume is Central Park. Back on the island, Apollo, Cal, and the small group of refugees are running from an unseen but large threat, referred to throughout the show as a "fairy" that wants to possess and kill young children. The group is chased to a cliff, and they start to rappel down the steep side one by one using a rope, as the unseen creature and William continues to give chase.

Everyone makes it down safely, except for Apollo and Cal, who fall some 20 feet after the rope is cut by either a possessed William or the creature. Cal tells Apollo to go and find Emma and their child in the forest in the city, and he gets on a boat and pushes it offshore, heading back to the mainland. Meanwhile, Cal climbs back up the cliff's incline and fights with William, eventually stabbing him through the chest with a wooden stake. But his body is dragged back off the precipice into the forest by the creature that remains off-screen.

'The Changeling' Ends on a Cliffhanger

After Apollo sees Cal commit suicide by throwing herself off the cliff before the larger monster can get to her, he is shown entering a forest. Simultaneously, we see that Emma has entered the forest at a different location and sees a resplendent and glowing carousel that is calling out to her with the hollow echoes of a baby's voice. She eagerly approaches the voice and the merry-go-round. Apollo goes to what appears to be the tomb of his baby boy, only to be met by a changeling baby that bites him. The final scene of the first season shows a wounded Apollo scurrying through a small cave only to come to a dead end. He is then met by an enormous and ominous eye that opens. Showrunners and directors of the final two episodes of the season, Solvan "Slick" Naim and Michael Francis Williams gave us a bonkers ending to a very bizarre show that turns the traditional childhood fairy tale on its head and delivers an eerie version that looks to have left the door wide open for a second season on AppleTV+.