Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) is officially back on the case with The Chelsea Detective, which is getting a particularly jolly episode just in time for the holiday season. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the beloved fan-favorite British mystery series, and that wait is finally almost over. Season 3 of The Chelsea Detective will be kicking things off with a brand-new Christmas Special, which will see Max Arnold start what could be his most cold-hearted mystery yet.

Picking up where Season 2 left off, the trailer for The Chelsea Detective Christmas Special begins with the famously ambivalent Max Arnold defending his choice in Christmas decor, which includes a rather pathetic-looking Christmas tree. However, the Detective Inspector isn't able to spend the holidays in his cozy abode, as not even crime sleeps soundly during the season. Max Arnold is brought in to solve a new case that, predictably, involves murder, drugs, and social media bullying. What follows is bound to be a very long night that will see Max attempt to balance his personal life and the holidays with his unbelievable dedication to solving mysteries and stopping crime.

The Chelsea Detective is just one of the many hit British shows that have graced Acorn TV, particularly in the murder mystery genre. This includes the incredibly long-running Midsomer Murders, which has impressively been on the air since the late nineties for about two dozen seasons. Other standout mystery shows available to stream on Acorn TV include the Ashley Jensen-starring novel adaptation Agatha Raisin, Jane Seymour's unlikely buddy-cop detective series Harry Wild, and the Lucy Lawless-led drama My Life is Murder.

For those who have yet to experience The Chelsea Detective, the official synopsis reads as follows:

London's Chelsea neighborhood is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deception, violence, greed-and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem. DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and his partner, DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), must root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice, no matter their wealth or status.

When Is 'The Chelsea Detective' Christmas Special Coming Out?

The wait for more of The Chelsea Detective is almost over, as the Christmas Special is set to debut very soon. The Chelsea Detective Christmas Special will officially debut on Monday, December 16, 2024. As per usual, the special will be debuting on The Chelsea Detective's streaming home on Acorn TV.

