Fans of the ever-intellectual Detective Inspector Max Arnold will definitely be delighted to hear that The Chelsea Detective has been greenlit for a third season, with filming currently ongoing in and around London. Collider confirms that on May 29, AMC Networks’ popular streamer, Acorn TV, and ZDF announced the exciting news with Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve) and Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders) set to return as DI Max Arnold and Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh, respectively.

The Chelsea Detective season 3, comprising four episodes of 90 minutes each, will see Max (Scarborough) and Layla (Emme) delving once more into the murky crimes of glamorous Chelsea while also focusing on their personal lives. Max tries a new approach to his personal life as he and his estranged wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca), give couples therapy a go. Similarly, Layla is still getting used to living in London while her long-distance relationship with her partner Jon, who is in Exeter, goes on smoothly as they enjoy their independent lives until they discover that navigating such a relationship can be more complicated than expected.

The upcoming season is created and executive produced by Emmy winner Peter Fincham (The Lost Prince), with Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise) also serving as executive producer. Fincham wrote all four episodes alongside Glen Laker (Vera), Debbie Oates and Ian Kershaw (Cold Feet) and Nicola Wilson (Call the Midwife). Meanwhile, Lauriel Martin (Dodger) produces, while the directors are Jennie Darnell (Trigger Point) and Richard Signy (Silent Witness).

'The Chelsea Detective' Season 3 Will Be The "Biggest & Boldest" Yet

As filming of The Chelsea Detective Season 3 proceeds, the lead stars of the show are over the moon to return on screen for the "biggest and boldest" season ever. Scarborough shares, "I’m delighted to be back as DI Arnold for another series of The Chelsea Detective. It’s a joy to return to the team – and to my houseboat!" Emme then adds: "I adore playing Layla and building on her professional partnership with Max. I’m delighted to be back and resuming my role with the team to tackle the compelling investigations ahead in Season 3."

EPs Fincham and Kelly also commented on the series' return, with Fincham hinting at the introduction of new characters. He said, "Chelsea is an endlessly fascinating place, and Season 3 includes some of the most surprising stories we’ve told and introduces some great guest characters. We’re delighted to be back!" On the other hand, Kelly gushed: "It's great to be back in Chelsea with such a passionate, fun and creative team, and I am thrilled director Jennie Darnell is joining us for this series."

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 has no scheduled premiere date yet, but its previous seasons are available to stream on Acorn TV.

