British mystery series The Chelsea Detective returns next Monday, April 7. The remaining three episodes of Season 3, all 90-minute episodes, begin with "Deadlock" on April 7. Adrian Scarborough and Vanessa Emme return as Detective Inspector Max Arnold and Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh. The Acorn TV series, with its feature-length episodes, surrounds the murder and mystery hiding beneath London's Chelsea neighborhood. Collider is unveiling an exclusive sneak peek for the episode "Deadlock." The episode, airing April 7, features Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) guest starring as US Ambassador Emily Morgan.

The logline for the upcoming season is as follows:

The upcoming season sees DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade. Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car.

What's More Important? Cake or Murder?

In the sneak peek, Arnold and Walsh have arrived at the US Embassy, waiting to speak with Kingston's Ambassador Morgan about their case. Her aide, Nicholas, explains multiple times that in order to speak with her, they need an appointment. It's not until Arnold quotes a statute from his own memory that they are finally let into her office. There, the ambassador is discussing cake of all things with another aide. Arnold calls it out, rebuffing that cake is somehow more important than talking with the police. Nicholas replies that the baker had an appointment unlike them. Ambassdor Morgan chastises him, and he apologizes, but she's quick to say that Washington D.C. takes all the sincerity out of a person's tone.

In Season 3 of The Chelsea Detective, we're also expected to see the return of Sophie Stone (Shetland) as the brilliant Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton, Lucy Phelps (Grace) as DC Jess Lombard, Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders) as officer DC Connor Pollock, and Frances Barber (Whitstable Pearl) as Max’s Aunt Olivia. The team in Chelsea Detective is slated to tackle three new gritty cases that will have them not only heading to the US Embassy, but the mudlarks on the Thames foreshore, and more, giving them some of their toughest challenges.

Past episodes of The Chelsea Detective are available to stream now on Acorn TV. Check out the sneak peek above. New episodes return April 7. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.