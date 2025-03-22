If there’s one thing The Chestnut Man makes painfully clear, it’s that Denmark just doesn’t do simple murder mysteries. Even more, Nordic noir constantly finds a way to turn what could be a routine investigation into something odd and disturbing. This is no clean-cut case with an obvious suspect, or at the very least, one misdirection before the big reveal. Rather, the series takes viewers on a journey through one gory crime scene after another, with a dash of buried secrets and a signature move that’s something out of a ghost story. Based on Søren Sveistrup’s eponymous bestselling novel, the show is centered on detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Ćurčić) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), who are hot on the heels of a killer who leaves tiny chestnut dolls at every crime scene.

At first, the offputting calling card is classified as just that — offputting. However, they eventually realize it’s the cornerstone of the investigation, and that this isn’t just about murder. With a nail-biting six-episode season and a selection of Denmark’s best actors in the mix, The Chestnut Man has already proven that it’s not your run-of-the-mill thriller. Følsgaard, usually seen in historical dramas, tries on something darker for size, while Ćurčić delivers her usual intensity, making every revelation land harder. They’ve led gripping stories before, but here, their performances feel more controlled and well-suited for a show where the heaviest moments come from what’s left unsaid.

The Creepiest Thing About the 'Chestnut Man' Isn’t the Murders – It’s a Toy

Image via Netflix

There are very few scenarios where a chestnut doll turns into something scary. It’s practically an arts and crafts project with a few twigs stuck into a round nut and maybe with a lopsided face drawn on for good measure. But in The Chestnut Man, these rudimentary figures stop being cute real fast. The moment they start popping up at crime scenes, it’s clear that they’re a calling card for someone truly diabolical. The show capitalizes on this subversion from the get-go, causing a little stir from the moment Naia and Mark find a chestnut doll near a murder victim. It’s strange, but hardly the most disturbing thing about the case, till they look a little closer. There’s a fingerprint that shouldn’t be there and it’s no coincidence. As such, a simple little craft suddenly leads to an intricate trail of clues that don’t just point to something sinister, it’s making the past and present collide in the most unexpected and unavoidable way. The more the dolls turn up, the more puzzle pieces of a mystery turn up. This eventually forces the detectives to dig up a case that no one thought would ever see the light of day.

Perhaps that’s what makes The Chestnut Man so intriguing: the clue holds so much significance that the entire show is named after it. Even more alarming is the fact that these dolls aren’t drenched in blood or marked with any occultic insignia. Yet, somehow, they’re the creepiest thing in the series. It’s this contrast that really sells the brief. The dolls are something that should otherwise be innocent, but they turn into this taboo symbol that inspires dread in both the characters and viewers. And as Thulin and Hess dig deeper, those little chestnut figures become more than just clues — they’re a sign that the past isn’t done with them yet.

'The Chestnut Man' Explores the Lasting Damage of Violence