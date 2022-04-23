In a later tweet, she referenced individuals who pretended to be allies, but ultimately were not.

Jasmine Davis announced her exit from the Showtime series The Chi this Thursday in an announcement made through Twitter. Davis, who plays salon owner Imani in the series, will not be returning to the series for its fifth season, which is set to premiere this June.

Davis' announcement read, "Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction Sending a BIG THANKS to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with along this journey. #selfworth."

The tweet, released on Thursday, implies that her exit was due to Disney's involvement in the production, according to a report from TVLine. Disney owns 20th Television, which is a part of Disney's television division. However, no direct confirmation of this assessment has been made. However, the call-out to Disney may have something to do with the company's initially passive stance to Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" Bill, which prohibits public school teachers from discussing their gender or sexuality in classrooms. Although This could mean anything from having to erase their partner's from their lives or concealing their gender identity entirely. Disney CEO Bob Chapek later reversed the company's neutral stance to the law, vowing to try and repeal it. However, this response was met by swift and extreme retaliation by Florida's legislators, who are currently working to strip Disney World of its many privileges in the sunshine state.

Davis, is herself transgender, and plays a transgender character on The Chi. The Chi addressed issues of transphobia in its fourth season, with a character ultimately accepting Imani not just as a friend but as family. Davis joined the series in its third season, when her character was initially met with a mixed response. However, their character has since become a staple in the series. It will be interesting to see how the series deals with Davis' seemingly sudden absence.

The Chi follows life in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, connecting several disparate characters in interesting and fateful ways. The series was created by Lena Waithe, who also executive produces alongside Common. Season 5 of The Chi will premiere on Showtime on June 26, 2022, when you can see what comes of Imani's absence. You can view Jasmine Davis' exit announcement below.

