Showtime released a new trailer for Season 5 of The Chi, a hit drama series following a community on the south side of Chicago. The new trailer teases the new obstacles the series' main cast will face as they fight to find love, friendship, and safety in the city they love.

As the trailer shows us, Season 5 of The Chi will start right after the events of Season 4. For example, Tiff (Hannaha Hall) and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) split up after trying and failing at an open marriage and now need to learn how to share the load of being a parent. Tiff is also ready to start a new romantic relationship, getting closer to Rob (Iman Shumpert). As for Jada (Yolonda Ross), she’s reevaluating her priorities after beating cancer, which means she has to decide how Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits in her life.

Besides dealing with their private drama, the community members will also band together to try to change the neighborhood in Season 5 of The Chi. The trailer teases the South Side of Chicago inhabitants dealing with increasing crime rates, everyday violence, and lack of access to essential services. That’s why Trig (Luke James) is considering a political run, with the support from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and Shaad (Jason Weaver). So, Season 5 of The Chi will keep exploring the bonds that hold a community together, while also highlighting the individual challenges each person has to face in life.

The Chi’s Season 5 recurring cast also includes Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker. Season 5 of The Chi also features guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

The Chi was created by executive producer Lena Waithe. Other executive producers include Academy Award and Emmy winner Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani of Hillman Grad Productions, Jewel Coronel, and showrunner Justin Hillian.

The first episode from Season 5 of The Chi will debut Friday, June 24, on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers. Then, on Sunday, June 26, the series fifth season will make its on-air debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 5 of The Chi:

This season on The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer). Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and a helping hand from Shaad (Jason Weaver), Trig (Luke James) considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?

