The Big Picture Alicia takes matters into her own hands to stop Douda's reign of terror in Chicago in The Chi Season 6 Part 2.

Emmett faces danger from all sides as he tries to navigate life and settle scores.

Jake's business growth attracts interest, but ties to Douda bring unforeseen consequences.

Never send a man to do a woman's job. If it had been Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) who had gone after Douda (Curtiss Cook) instead of Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Rob (Iman Shumpert), maybe Rob would not be fighting for his life in the hospital. Showtime has released the official trailer for the second part of The Chi, and it looks like Douda's time in Chicago and on Earth is up. Production for the second half of the 16-episode season recently wrapped, and the show will officially resume on May 10. In the new trailer, the battle for Chicago leaves two players as Alicia decides to move on Douda herself while Douda goes scorched Earth to instill fear.

The trailer picks up in the aftermath of the failed hit as Rob tries to stay alive in the hospital while Emmett tries to do the same in the streets. You know you're not living long when you cross someone like Douda and live to tell the tale. Despite some calm in his family life, Emmett is always jumpy because he doesn't know when Douda will come for him. "It's always calm before the storm," a narrator says as Emmett clocks something bad about to happen to his restaurant. Emmett is lucky to have Keisha (Birgundi Baker) by his side because she is the voice of reason that he lacks. She advises him to settle his score with Douda, but knowing Douda, Emmett knows the only way the score is settled is if someone dies. Alliances are crucial when two parties are after the same thing, and Alicia has something in common with Emmett. Their lives could become significantly easier if Douda were to die. So, Emmett decides to speak to her about forming a union.

Elsewhere, Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still lost in the grief of his father's senseless murder. A lot is happening in his life as he struggles with his feelings for Kenya while trying to find his place in the world now that his father is absent to guide him with a firm hand like he'd always done. He is questioning everything he's ever believed, including his religious beliefs. However, he attends a modern church and is enamored by the glamor of it. He meets Pastor Ezekiel (Daniel J. Watts), a charismatic pastor from a mega-church, and starts finding some direction.

Jake (Michael V. Epps) continues his hustle and gets some investment from an interested party. It is great to see your business grow and other people take interest, but you should be careful who you let in. The guy who invested in Jake's business is directly tied to Douda, and anything Douda touches dies. Victor (Luke James) has lived Jake's life, and he tries to warn Jake against entangling himself with certain people, but Jake figures he's wise.

Where crime is happening, the FBI is always right behind, ready to take some offenders in. Even if there wasn't a whiff of any police activity in the first part, the FBI finally reveals itself and who they've been after as they find the car used to dump dead bodies, Q's included, and Victor is arrested for it. Even more interesting is that Alicia stops pulling the strings and confronts Douda herself. "I never should have sent a boy to do a woman's job," she tells him.

Who Is Behind 'The Chi'?

Image via Showtime

The Chi is created by Lena Waithe. Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Executive Producers Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel are co-showrunners for season six. Co- executive producers include Naomi Funabashi, who oversees for Hillman Grad, and Resheida Brady. Producers Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield are set to direct multiple episodes in season six.

The season's cast includes Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Brown Jr., V. Epps, Baker, James and Cook. Emmy winner Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and J. Watts join fellow season six guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L'lerret Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae'a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

You can watch The Chi on Showtime and stream it on Paramount+. All Showtime shows are moving to Paramount+ as the network's independent streaming apps shut down at the end of this month. Watch the trailer below.

The Chi From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Release Date January 7, 2018 Cast Jason Mitchell , Jacob Latimore , Alex R. Hibbert , Tiffany Boone , Yolonda Ross , Armando Riesco , Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Creator(s) Lena Waithe

