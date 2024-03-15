This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Chicago faces a dangerous threat in Douda Perry as tensions rise and characters must protect themselves in The Chi Season 6 Part 2.

The new trailer teases a thrilling ride as Emmett refuses to be a pawn and characters come together to fight a common enemy.

Part 2 of Season 6 showcases shifting loyalties, dangerous moves, and unresolved issues as the Douda problem is tackled.

Chicago has a problem, and it's Douda Perry (Curtiss Cook). The character has extended his reach into every corner of the city and no one is safe, as evidenced by Pastor Jackson's murder. Episode 8 of Season 6 marked the first half of The Chi and as it went on break, there were some plot points left hanging. A new trailer for the second part, however, focuses on the series' big bad Douda, as he seeks to gain more control but people he's hurt begin revolting against him. Q's sister is out for blood, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) refuses to be used as a pawn anymore, while several of his henchmen have little scores to settle with him.

The 30-second clip goes to the point showing where tensions have reached and how the characters can protect themselves. "In the southside of Chicago, we support each other," the narrator says as a montage with various characters play. New scenes showing the men's therapy group, Emmett and Keisha, and a girls' night out represent the support these characters give each other. It's not all flowers and sunshine because trouble is always around the corner in the Southside, and it's coming for Emmett. He is seen screaming for some people in his restaurant to get down, as a car glides from the dark, a telltale sign of a drive-by about to occur. It doesn't take a genius to figure out who might be behind that.

A furious Douda bangs on a table, a sign that something he wanted has not gone his way, and when that happens he usually lashes out. "Douda is a danger to this city," the narrator says. The trailer shows the aftermath of Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Emmett's failed trip to murder Douda. The only way out of Douda's fangs is if these characters come together, but are they strong enough to put their issues aside and deal with the common enemy? Has Emmett overestimated himself and his safety? The trailer ends with Douda folding his shirt to begin a physical assault on a mysterious person. Is that some random guy or has he caught one of the people who tried to kill him (Emmett)? The second part teases a thrilling ride as the Douda problem is resolved once and for all.

What Is 'The Chi' Season 6 Part 2 About?

The official synopsis for the second part teases a lot. Emmett and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line took off, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin (Alex Hibbert, Moonlight) landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving behind Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) to fight for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions with Britney's entrance into the picture. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

Part 2 premieres on May 10 on Showtime with Paramount+. Watch the trailer below.

