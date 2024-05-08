After a mid-season break of eight months, the second half of The Chi Season 6 is finally arriving this May. Season 6 Part 2 will witness the rise of a new power, which leads to shifting loyalties and a dangerous turn of events for our favorite characters when the series lands on the network and streaming. The plot arc of the second half of this popular drama series is not the only significant change in the sixth season. The Chi has now joined the Paramount+ streaming network, following the shutdown of Showtime’s streamer, as of April 2024. But more details on that follow as you read on.

Created and executive produced by Emmy-winning actor-writer Lena Waithe (along with Rick Famuyiwa and Common) of Master of None and Queen & Slim fame, The Chi explores the life of a community in the South Side of Chicago. It is essentially a contemporary coming-of-age story about people seeking human connection and redemption and focuses on a particular group of residents who are brought together by mere coincidence and perhaps fate. It is described as "a fateful turn of events that sends shockwaves through a community on the Southside of Chicago and connects the lives of Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin in unexpected ways.”

Per the official synopsis in Season 6 Part 2 of The Chi, “danger lies in wait as no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.” From this, we can expect that a lot will be happening in the second half, but mostly navigating the rising problem of Chicago otherwise known as Otis “Douda” Perry (Curtiss Cook). A dangerous adversary, as we have already seen before in the show, Douda has now spread his reach far and wide across the city and will stop at nothing to fulfill his agenda. But there is a price to pay, even for the ruthless Douda, and all the people he has wronged are now out for retribution, or at least trying to. When it returns, The Chi Season 6 Part 2 will also see four additional cast members appearing in recurring roles – Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Leon (Swarm), Brett Gray (I’m A Virgo), and Daniel J. Watts (Werewolf By Night). And now, without further delay, check out when, where, and how you can watch and stream The Chi Season 6 Part 2.

The Chi From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Release Date January 7, 2018 Cast Alex R. Hibbert , Jacob Latimore , Yolonda Ross Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Creator(s) Lena Waithe

When Is The Chi Season 6 Part 2 Streaming Online?

The Chi Season 6 Part 2 is first landing on Paramount+, where subscribers can start streaming it on Friday, May 10, 2024, with Paramount+ with Showtime Plan, at 3 AM ET/ PT.

Is The Chi Season 6 Part 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via Showtime

Yes, you can still watch The Chi Season 6 Part 2 with cable when it airs on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12 at 9 PM ET/PT.

In April 2024, the Showtime television channel was rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime, which will continue to broadcast all Showtime shows and series.

Can You Watch The Chi Season 6 Part 2 Without Paramount+?

Image via Showtime

If you want to watch the second part of the latest season of The Chi, then the only way to watch it is on Paramount+. On April 30, 2024, Showtime’s standalone streaming service was officially shut down. Therefore, from May 1, 2024, onward, viewers can stream all Showtime originals only on Paramount+ by subscribing to their Paramount+ With Showtime Plan, which starts at $11.99/month ($120/year). If you are yet to catch up on the first part, or for that matter, all the previous seasons, the Showtime original drama is currently streaming on Paramount+.

However, if you want to watch the drama series elsewhere, you can also stream it on Fubo or Spectrum, while Prime Video only has one season of the show. The first five seasons of The Chi are also available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Store, and Apple TV.

Watch on Paramount+

Watch the Trailer for The Chi Season 6 Part 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Released in April 2024, the official trailer for The Chi Season 6 Part 2 hints at “calm before the storm.” In a tension-packed footage, we see the residents of the South Side returning for another turbulent chapter. While our favorite characters want to live their lives, it’s not easy when dangers come knocking. Following the murder of the kingpin, Quentin "Q" Dickinson (Steven Williams), Douda finds himself grappling with the aftermath and in hot waters when his trusted people start to turn against him. On the one hand, threats are looming large from Douda, but on the other, the dangerous man will also find himself in danger. We will also see Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) finding their relationship strained, mainly owing to their ties to Douda. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer clip touches upon other key plot points that will be explored in Season 6’s last eight episodes, but without revealing much details, so when the second half lands, fans will be in for a lot of new drama and suspense.

What’s The Chi Season 6 Part 2 Episode Schedule?

As announced earlier, The Chi Season 6 has 16 episodes, split into two parts, with each part containing eight episodes. The first part was released in August 2023 and ended in September 2023. The second part of eight episodes will also follow the same schedule as the first one. Following the mid-season premiere on May 10, 2024, each new episode will be released weekly on Sundays, with the season finale set to arrive on June 30, 2024.

Other Shows like The Chi You Can Watch

If you love The Chi and are looking for other similar stories that capture real-world issues about tight-knit communities and their survival, then check out these popular and award-winning shows –

Treme

Image via HBO

Created by David Simon and Eric Overmyer of The Wire fame, this HBO original series also explores the struggles of a community following a tragedy. Named after the eponymous neighborhood in New Orleans, Treme follows its residents three months after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and upended the lives of its people. The series focuses on the local musicians, Mardi Gras revelers, chefs, artists, and other New Orleanians who try to navigate the situation and rebuild their lives, homes, and relationships amid the eclectic cultural background. The drama series stars an ensemble cast with the likes of John Goodman, Khandi Alexander, Rob Brown, Wendell Pierce, David Morse, Michiel Huisman, and Steve Zahn, among many others. Treme also features music from several New Orleans-based artists, which also makes for a major highlight of the show. During its four-season run from 2010 to 2013, Treme garnered great acclaim and popularity for its cast performances, music, and realistic cultural portrayal of The Big Easy. The series earned several nominations, including two Grammies, and won a few awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or Movie.

Watch on Max

Atlanta

Image via FX

FX’s Atlanta is also a lot like The Chi, dealing with real-life issues of a community but peppered with a lot of humor. As the name suggests, the story is set in The Big Peach, where the aspiring rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles and his Princeton dropout cousin-turned-manager, Earn Marks, navigate the strange and unglamorous side of the city’s hip-hop scene. Created by Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) in his first major project as a creator-producer, Atlanta features a stellar ensemble cast with Glover in the lead, along with Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. Guest stars include Alexander Skarsgard, Liam Neeson, Soulja Boy, Cree Summer, etc. Although this Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama series is lighthearted unlike The Chi, it is also like the Showtime series in its examination of race, class, existentialism, identity, and modern African-American culture. It has been lauded for its accurate and touching portrayal of the same. Atlanta has been regarded as one of the best television series of the 2010s and became a landmark project for many of its cast members. Premiered in 2016, the series ran for four seasons, ending in 2022, and earned numerous nominations and awards. As the show’s writer, executive producer, and showrunner, Glover earned one Golden Globe and one Primetime Emmy Award for his role of Earn Marks, and a Primetime Emmy for his direction, becoming the first African American to receive the same for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Watch on Hulu

All American

Image via The CW

While this CW (formerly The CW) original is technically a sports drama series, All American, like The Chi also touches upon the harsh realities of life, in a South L.A. neighborhood suffering from police brutality, gang violence, political feuds, etc. Created by April Blair, a writer-producer best known for Jane by Design and Max’s Gossip Girl, All American is inspired by the real-life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger. The story follows a rising footballer from South Crenshaw, Spencer James, played by Daniel Ezra (A Discovery of Witches), who transfers to a high school in Beverly Hills, where he navigates his sports career, wins, losses, and transition from Crenshaw to Beverly Hills. Besides exploring his football journey, All American also deals with the struggles of a high school student in two vastly different macrocosms within the same city. On its release in 2018, All American received a great reception and became widely popular for its realistic portrayal of class and racial prejudices and classroom drama. It has the NAACP Image Award and Black Reel Award under its belt. The series also spawned a spin-off, All American: Homecoming, created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, which premiered in 2022.

Watch on Netflix