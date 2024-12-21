Season 7 of the Paramount+ With Showtime drama series The Chi has no precise release date yet, but fans can expect it in 2025. With that, TVLine has dropped a first look from the season, featuring what looks like a house party with Alicia (Lynn Whitfield), Jada (Yolonda Ross), and Tracy (Tai Davis) having the time of their lives. The trio is seen kicking it on the dance floor while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) hangs out in the back with some of the other fellas.

Fans will agree that Alicia deserves some fun after that distressing Season 6 finale. The latest chapter of The Chi ends with the deaths of longtime villain Otis “Douda” Perry (Curtis Cook) and Rob (Iman Shumpert), both at the hands of Douda’s subordinate, Nuck (Cortez Smith). Nuck then dumps Rob’s body on the steps of the townhouse owned by Rob’s mother, Alicia. The episode’s final moments finds the aggrieved mother screaming over her son’s bloody and lifeless body.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi, which chronicles living in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, debuted on Showtime on January 7, 2018. Over the years, the series has received generally positive reviews, leading it to secure multiple renewals. In August 2022, it was renewed for a sixth season which featured two parts; sixteen episodes in total. Part 1 premiered on August 6, 2023, followed by Part 2 on May 12, 2024. Check out Season 7’s first image below!

‘The Chi’ Gets Renewed for Season 7

Two days before The Chi Season 6’s debut in May, the series got a seventh season with production scheduled to begin later that month. At the time, one of Showtime’s execs applauded creator Waithe for her remarkable work while also promising fans more “emotional stories and unforgettable characters” as the show progresses.

The president of content and chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, Nina L. Diaz, said:

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America. On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more; ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

The Chi Seasons 1 through 6 are streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime.

