Everything has changed in Southside Chicago, and viewers will learn just how much when The Chi Season 7 returns next month. Paramount+ with Showtime announced that Season 7 of the hit original series The Chi will premiere Friday, May 16, on-demand and on streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before making its on-air debut on Sunday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are expected to follow a similar format, debuting on Fridays on the streaming platform before their linear airing on Sundays. A teaser trailer previews The Chi's new changes following Douda's (Curtiss Cook) death. Below is the official season description.

In season seven, with Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.

It's a Woman's World in 'The Chi' Season 7

"It's hard being a Black man in this world," a male voice tells Jada (Yolonda Ross). "You think it's being a Black woman?" she answers, teeing up the struggles the women at the top will deal with in the season. For now, it seems everyone is doing great. However, like with any other system, when a vacuum develops, a race starts for the most potent agent to fill it up. Following Douda's murder, Alicia is the top dog, and she plans to make profound changes. "Men have terrorized this city for long enough. Women, we have to get to work," she tells her friends, and everyone agrees. "Now that Douda's gone, I feel like we can all move on for real," Tracy (Tai Davis) says. Ironically, that's not true. Douda's death doesn't end the scruffle and gang wars that dominate this city. Is Alicia their savior or the new Douda?

Season 7 recalls main cast members Whitfield, Ross, Jacob Latimore, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Meanwhile, Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones, and Daniel J. Watts return to guest star. They are joined by long-time recurring guest stars Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle and Brian Keys.

Catch the Season 7 premiere of The Chi on Friday, May 16, when the episode debuts on Paramount+ with Showtime. You can also catch up with past episodes on the same platform.