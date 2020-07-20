Come For Your Wallet, This Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure Has

Last week, Collider got to tour Sideshow Collectibles for an exclusive early look at some of the pieces they’ll be unveiling this week during Sideshow Con 2020. In addition to a massive Rancor statue, breathtaking Silver Surfer and Doctor Strange maquettes, and dozens of Marvel, Star Wars, and DC figures, we got to see their life-size figure of The Child, better known as Baby Yoda.

This is the first time the prototype has really been seen by the general public, and like all of Sideshow’s collectibles, it looks amazing. The 1:1 scale figure stands just over a foot tall, on a base modeled after the deck of the Mandalorian’s ship. The level of detail in this thing is crazy, from the actual fabric of its little coat to the fuzzy hair on its adorable head. And it’s surprisingly affordable for a piece its size, so if you’re a collector, a Star Wars fan, or just a correct and good person who loves tiny perfect creatures, you should probably jump on a pre-order sooner rather than later. You can place Baby Yoda in a place of esteem in your home and gaze at it, imagining Werner Herzog weeping tears of joy at its purity.

Here’s the official description from Sideshow’s website:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand. Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier!

You can preorder Baby Yoda here, with the figure scheduled for release sometime later this fall.

Click on any image below for high-res: