The Baby Yoda Life-Size Figure by Sideshow Collectibles Has Arrived at the Collider Office

While Star Wars has experienced a number of fan favorite characters since the series first launched in 1977 with Episode IV: A New Hope, I think we can all agree the reaction to The Child (Baby Yoda) in the first season of The Mandalorian was another level. Not only did the character enchant fans of all ages, he probably added a billion dollars to Disney’s bottom line due to fans wanting to buy the merchandise featuring the mysterious character.

While a lot of the toys, t-shirts, and other products have been cool, for me the best thing that has been created for fans to own is the Life-Size Figure Sideshow Collectibles released in partnership with Legacy Effects.

The figure stands 16.5” tall and is a mixed media statue that looks amazing. The artists that brought the figure to life have really nailed it especially with the fuzz on its wrinkled head, the tan fabric coat, and the wide eyes that look like they’re looking at you. The figure also comes with the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest that fits in its right hand.

While I could keep going on about why the figure it so cool, I think the best thing is to check out the photos below and judge it for yourself. If you decide you need to own one, you can still order one on Sideshow’s website, but due to demand, it’s going to be a few months before you can get it.

Finally, a HUGE thank you to Sideshow Collectibles for sending this over. It’s going to be on permanent display in my office. Or with me as I watch The Mandalorian Season 2 tomorrow…