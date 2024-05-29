The Big Picture The upcoming film The Choral has begun filming in Yorkshire, UK, starring Ralph Fiennes and Jim Broadbent.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the film is set in 1916 and follows an ambitious Choral Society WWI.

The movie is expected to be humorous and heartwarming, with a release date yet to be announced.

Sony Pictures UK have announced via their official Instagram page that upcoming feature film The Choral has begun filming in Yorkshire, UK. The film will star Ralph Fiennes, known for 2022’s The Menu and more recently 2023’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Jim Broadbent, known for 2007’s Hot Fuzz and his role as Horace Slughorn in the Harry Potter film series, and Simon Russell Beale of 2022’s Marvel featureThor: Love and Thunder. The Choral is being directed by Nicholas Hytner. Hyter has previously been attached to films such as The Lady in the Van and The History Boys.

Hynter is teaming up once again with writer Alan Bennett. Unlike their previous collaborations, that were based on Bennett’s Tony-winning stage plays, The Choral is an entirely original screenplay, sparking a new era for the creative duo. Speaking to Deadline on the project, director Hytner said, “A new screenplay from Alan Bennett is a major event and The Choral is as affecting and funny as anything he’s written in his long career. I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with him, and with the three remarkable leading actors.”

What Do We Know About ‘The Choral’ So Far?

Set in Ramsden, Yorkshire, The Choral centers around an ambitious Choral Society in 1916, as its members and chorus master join up to go to the front. Fiennes will play Dr. Guthrie, as he directs his host of recruits to find the joys of singing as the young men come to terms with the impending threat of conscription into the army. The film is expected to be humorous and heartwarming, yet shadowed by the looming presence of the uncertainty that goes hand in hand with living in a country at war.

The image, posted to @SonyPicturesUK on Instagram on May 29, 2024, features the caption, ‘Here we go! #TheChoral starring Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong & Simon Russell Beale has officially started filming in Yorkshire this week!’ The image shows a clapperboard, including director Hytner, and listing Mike Eley BSC as director of photography. The caption introduces actors Roger Allam, Mark Addy, and Alun Armstrong to the fray, alongside the aforementioned Fiennes, Broadbent, and Russell Beale.

Nicholas Hytner is producing alongside Kevin Loader and Damien Jones. Caroline Charles, Eva Yates,Paul Grindey, and Charles Moore will be executively producing. The Choral is being financed by Sony Pictures Classics, BBC Film, and Screen Yorkshire. The film will be released in theaters globally.

The Choral is currently in production, with a release date yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Ralph Fiennes can be seen in The Menu, which is streaming now on Disney+.

