If Jonathan Roumie thought his portrayal of Jesus Christ in The Chosen was the true definition of suffering, he's in for a shock. As part of its newly expanded partnership with Prime Video, the series' creator, Dallas Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios, is launching an all-new unscripted adventure series: The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls. Yes, you read that right. The cast of The Chosen is going into the wild with... Bear Grylls. What on Earth?

The six-episode series will take cast members from The Chosen, along with Jenkins himself, into the wilderness, where they will be pushed to their physical and emotional limits. Grylls — who is best known for Man vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and even drinking his own urine — will explore the personal journeys of each participant, while challenging them with survival tasks inspired by biblical themes. Grylls, who has been open about his Christian faith, is clearly the perfect guide for the truly unique crossover. In addition to his survivalist credentials, he is the author of the faith-based bestseller Soul Fuel and the upcoming The Greatest Story Ever Told, a retelling of the life of Jesus through the lens of his own faith.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, The Chosen In The Wild is part of its broader commitment to expanding the Chosen universe in new and, you can absolutely say, unexpected ways. “As we look ahead, we see massive opportunities to develop additional faith-inspired content for our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

What Is 'The Chosen' About?

The Chosen takes viewers back in time to tell the story of Jesus Christ, but through the eyes of his followers, who knew him best. It presents a more personal and character-driven look at the story of Jesus, as it focuses on the disciples and followers, and those he encounters along the way. Instead of following a strict chronological retelling of the Gospels, it expands on the stories and adds character development and backstory to figures like Mary Magdalene, Simon Peter, Matthew the tax collector, Nicodemus, Judas, and others. Additionally, unlike traditional biblical films or series, The Chosen is crowdfunded, making it one of the most successful crowdfunded media projects in history.

The Chosen will head to Prime Video exclusively in June. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the global phenomenon as it expands as far as the wilderness with Bear Grylls.