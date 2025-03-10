This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It seems The Chosen has been blessed by another big Hollywood star, as Chris Pratt has become the latest to throw his support behind the Dallas Jenkins project, calling the hit biblical series “incredible” and praising its production value. During an Instagram livestream with Jonathan Roumie—who plays Jesus on the show—Pratt gushed about the series’ impact, calling it “pop culture canon. “The Chosen is incredible. It’s so good. I think it’s amazing. And the production value is incredible,” Pratt said. “It’s now sort of pop culture canon, right?”

Pratt, best known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation, also noted how The Chosen proves faith-based entertainment can deliver high-quality storytelling. He acknowledged how far Christian media has come in the past two decades, saying that The Chosen is a prime example of how faith-driven stories can have “very good production value and high quality and great acting and great performances.”

Roumie was quick to return the praise as he thanked Pratt for the kind words, and teased what was to come in the upcoming fifth season of the show, adding that he felt that Season 5 will push the series into uncharted territory, tackling dramatic scenes that have rarely, if ever, been depicted on-screen. The Chosen is covering Holy Week in Season 5 before it shifts the story to the crucifixion in Season 6, and Roumie admitted he felt the pressure ahead of filming the climactic moment but is putting his faith in the creative process.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see Season 5. It’s next level. I am looking forward to — not the process — but just the opportunity to try to experience a little bit of our Lord’s Passion in a very controlled way and to kind of bring that to the world in a way that maybe reinvigorates their relationship with the crucifixion, with Jesus, and maybe ignites their relationship with Jesus."

The fifth season of The Chosen will follow the same release model as previous installments, debuting theatrically before arriving on streaming platforms. Here’s when audiences can expect to see Season 5 in theaters:

Part 1 (Episodes 1-2): March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025 Part 2 (Episodes 3-5): April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Part 3 (Episodes 6-8): April 11, 2025

After its theatrical run, Season 5 will be available on streaming services, though official dates have yet to be announced, and in June, The Chosen will head to Prime Video. Tickets for the theatrical release are available now at The Chosen’s official website.