Creator, writer, director, and executive producer of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins is one of the most popular men in filmmaking right now. The Christian media star has proved enormously successful over recent years, with The Chosen's popularity somehow neatly matched by his latest theatrical release, The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1. After an opening box office weekend in which the movie stormed to success, Last Supper — Part 1 has officially helped its creator move even closer to a major career milestone.

Officially, Jenkins is now less than $7 million away from hitting the $100 million mark globally, from just nine theatrical releases to date. This all comes prior to the release of Parts 2 and 3 of the current Last Supper series, with the second installment scheduled for April 3, 2025, and the third scheduled for April 10, 2025. The first installment entered the most recent box office weekend with a third-place finish, which stands as an almighty triumph considering the huge names associated with the rest of the weekend's lineup. Last Supper — Part 1 earned more domestically across the most recent weekend than the latest Blumhouse Productions project, The Woman in the Yard, horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, and many more.

In just three days, The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1 has earned $11.5 million nationwide, making for a per-theater average of $5,142 in its opening weekend. For movies released in more than 1,000 theaters, this marks the highest of all releases last weekend and proves yet again that Jenkins is a master of his craft. This success directly follows the late-2024 triumph that was The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Jenkins's festive effort that defied box office expectations and stormed to financial glory.

Just Two Movies Outperformed 'The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1' Last Weekend

It is already hugely impressive that The Chosen's latest installment, Last Supper — Part 1, has secured such strong ticket sales against the backdrop of a failing domestic box office. Finishing #3 in the rankings is never a small feat, even when the industry is at a low, especially for a movie released in fewer theaters than much of its mainstream competition. In fact, only two movies managed to earn more from the past weekend than Last Supper — Part 1, with Disney's controversial Snow White reimagining finishing at #2 with $14.2 million and Jason Statham's brand-new action flick A Working Man topping the charts on its debut weekend with $15.2 million.

