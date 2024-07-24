As the pivotal Season 4 of the breakaway hit series The Chosen is rewarding audiences with exciting new episodes, it is a good time to recount some of the other great moments that have been provided to viewers. The Chosen is based on the lives of Jesus and his first followers, including the Twelve Apostles. It was created by Dallas Jenkins and chronicles the advent of Jesus' earthly ministry.

The fresh and relatable writing of the series is paired with a dedication to remaining as authentic to the original scriptures the stories are based on as possible. There is informative depth and context regarding the Jewish cultural and religious traditions of the era. The immensely talented and diverse cast makes the show a great one to watch. Here are some of the best episodes from The Chosen series so far.

10 "Physician, Heal Yourself"

Season 3, Episode 3

As they say, everyone's a critic, and sometimes those who know a person best are the most critical. Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) certainly experienced this as He traveled back to His hometown. Met with doubt, disbelief, and hardened hearts, it was a challenging and largely unproductive journey for the ministry. But not everyone was a cynic, and there are touching scenes where Jesus' closest family and friends support and stand by Him, even if others won't.

"Physician, Heal Yourself" contains several flashback sequences showing Jesus as a young child (Darren Valinotti) as He is instructed by His earthly father, Joseph (Raj Bond). It is a great vignette about their unique relationship and is well done by both actors. Another dramatic scene occurs when the people who listened to Jesus speak in the Temple are outraged by His statements of divinity and take Him to the edge of a cliff to kill Him. However, he was not ready to be handed over yet, so their efforts came to naught. The episode has many complex relationships in it and demonstrates just how quickly feelings can sour, even between long-established friends.

9 "Clean, Part 2"

Season 3, Episode 5

The emotional episode "Clean, Part 2" deals with weighty issues such as miscarriage, childhood death, and women's health. It navigates these subjects with due poignancy and provides a relational bond to history, as the struggles women faced then are still many of the struggles they face now. Zhaleh Vossough is excellent in her guest role as Veronica, a woman who receives miraculous healing by simply touching the fringe of Jesus' clothes.

The episode adds some brevity as Simon (Shahar Isaac) and Gaius (Kirk B.R. Woller) work together to fix a broken well. It is an informal meeting of cultures as both men share their thoughts about marriage, religion, and life. There is also a fun scene at the end where Jesus and the Apostles get a chance to have fun together.

8 "The Shepherd"

Season 1, Episode 0

Released as a prequel special before The Chosen aired, "The Shepherd" recounts the Nativity story and the wondrous circumstances involved in Jesus' birth. Special attention is given to the shepherds, an isolated working-class community that was given the distinction of being the first notified when Jesus was born.

Jenkins writes the episode from an interesting perspective and pays significant attention to the necessity for a pure sacrifice. This is echoed by the priests and shepherds as they try to find a perfect animal to offer for atonement. It is a fresh take on the Christmas story and invigorates the meaning with contextual cues and historical references. The symbolism is well done, and it gives audiences a first chance to see Raj Bond as Joseph.

7 "The Last Sign"

Season 4, Episode 7

Although Jesus had already raised at least one person from the dead, some could argue that they were only near death or recently deceased. But when Jesus travels to his friends' village, he has more than a simple visit in mind. Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead. And Lazarus was not only dead for four days but also embalmed and entombed for four days.

Besides marking a turning point in the ministry and being one of the most public and profound miracles performed, it marked a bittersweet realization for one of the disciples. Thomas (Joey Vahedi) grapples with Jesus healing Lazarus, but not others close to him. The episode "The Last Sign" came on the heels of a controversial one that still has many fans divided on whether the right choice was made regarding one of the characters' storylines.

6 "Calm Before"

Season 4, Episode 4

In the newly released Season 4, things are coming to a head and Jesus tries to tell the disciples that His days on earth are numbered. They don't understand when He warns them several times and in several ways that He will be killed in the near future. But it doesn't mean there are any fewer number of miracles and amazing transformations taking place.

In a highly rewarding turn of events, fans who have followed Gaius' journey throughout the series have their hopeful suspicions confirmed when he is the Centurion of great faith mentioned in the Bible. After Gaius is led to Jesus, he asks Him to heal a servant boy in his household who is about to die. In a moving display of belief and humility, the prestigious Roman officer kneels before Jesus and calls him "Lord." He also says, "I am not worthy to have you come into my home [...]" and "Anything you command in this world will happen, I know it. Even this." Jesus is touched by this declaration and The Apostles are amazed by it. It is also sweet to see Matthew (Paras Patel) and Gaius' relationship come full circle.

5 "Indescribable Compassion"

Season 1, Episode 6

What would you do to help a friend? Would you physically carry them several miles and then push your way through a crowded arena? How about climbing onto the top of a house and cutting a hole in the roof? That is what happens in "Indescribable Compassion." A group of friends carry their paralyzed companion (Noé de la Garza) to Jesus so he can be healed. But because there are so many people around, they can't physically get to Jesus. So, what solution do they come up with? They climb onto the house and cut a hole in the roof so they can lower their friend down to him. The exciting scene carries secondary importance because it introduces the viewers to Tamar (Amber Shana Williams), who will join the cast in a prominent role.

A tender encounter happens earlier in the episode when a man suffering from leprosy (Stephen Hailo) approaches Jesus and the disciples in the wilderness. He begs to be healed, and the disciples warn Jesus not to approach him because the disease is highly contagious. Jesus, moved with compassion, not only approaches the man and heals him, but touches him. To have human contact again was so important when he hadn't been able to get near anyone for some time. Jonathan Roumie delivers such scenes with a tremendous amount of understanding and compassion. Though Jesus would go on to perform many healings throughout the series, this initial one set the tone.

4 "Humble"

Season 4, Episode 8

In The Chosen's depiction of the Triumphal Entry, the cast and crew reiterate the circumstance that when Jesus entered Jerusalem, it was not as expected. Instead of the Messiah coming as a military conqueror on a war horse, He came in peace and humbly rode a donkey's colt. They also contrast the joy of the people at Jesus' arrival with the foreboding atmosphere among Him and His followers.

The title mirrors another important scene when Lazarus' (Demetrios Troy) sister, Mary (Catherine Lidstone), pours very expensive perfume on Jesus' feet, watering them with her tears and wiping them with her hair. At a time when women weren't allowed to testify in court or own property, Jesus said, "Wherever the Gospel is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will be told in memory of her." There is also a great moment between Jesus and His mother, Mary (Vanessa Benavente), as they try to emotionally prepare for the difficult days ahead.

3 "The Perfect Opportunity"

Season 2, Episode 4

Another important mention of health struggles is found in Season 2, Episode 4, which is entitled "The Perfect Opportunity." The storyline follows the plight of a paralytic named Jesse (Dennis Apergis) who has largely been abandoned by his family. He sits beside the Pool of Bethesda where miraculous healing was granted to the first person who touched the water when it was supernaturally agitated at unpredictable times. In an age before wheelchairs, and with no one to help him, Jesse is never the first person to touch the water. So he waits for a miracle day after day.

When Jesus and his disciples are in town to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles, Jesus makes a point to stop by the pool and speak directly to Jesse. As tensions are mounting to catch Jesus healing or preaching or doing anything else that might make the religious leaders uneasy, He walks over to Jesse and heals him anyway. In the powerful scene, He says, "You don't need this pool. You only need me." The episode offers a concentrated commentary on the treatment of those with disabilities and pedagogy pretension.

2 "Confessions"

Season 4, Episode 2

1 "Sustenance"

Season 3, Episode 8

As the most significant episode of The Chosen is probably yet to come as the writing moves forward toward the crucifixion and resurrection, Season 3, Episode 8 "Sustenance" is for now the runner-up. After Simon and his wife, Eden (Lara Silva) suffer a miscarriage, Simon must face his doubts and anger towards God. Although the character of Eden is fictional and the situation unrecorded in scripture, The Chosen uses creative license to address a traumatic event many people face. It also highlights the impact miscarriages have on fathers.

In an epic scene, the disciples are in a boat on the Sea of Galilee, headed toward their next destination, when a fierce storm comes up. Jesus then appears to them, walking on the water. At first, they think it's a ghost, but as He gets closer, they recognize that it's Jesus. Simon calls to Jesus, "If it is You, command me to come to You on the water." As Jesus does, Simon steps out of the boat and onto the waves. At the same time, the shots are interspersed with Eden, who is engaging in a purification ritual and walking into water as well. The fantastic editing makes this sequence powerful on both fronts, for Eden and for Simon. As Jesus grabs Simon and holds him close, He assures him "I got you." And, as the storm has served its purpose, Jesus commands it to be still. The episode highlights what makes The Chosen such a great series. The superbly executed writing, editing, and acting culminate to make the plotlines personal. Rather than rhetoric or rote dramatizations, they seek to connect their audiences to the story, and it is episodes like "Sustenance" that accomplish this very well.

