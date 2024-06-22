If you haven't watched The Chosen yet, you might be wondering what you're missing. With over 100 million viewers watching the series in more than 170 countries, the buzz about it is taking over streaming services worldwide. What started as a small, crowd-funded project has turned into an international phenomenon. With superb writing, excellent casting, and some of the best acting and directing in the genre ever, there are several reasons why so many fans have fallen in love with the series.

So where should you jump in? Which episode should you watch first? The series moves in chronological order, so starting at the beginning is a good place to start, but if you want to hop around in the series, the standalone value of each episode makes them an equally enjoyable watch. While every episode of The Chosen is written with sincerity and dedication to the scriptures they are based on, there are some that stand out. Here are some hidden gems, or unassuming episodes that have a lot of heart.

10 "Jesus Loves The Little Children"

Season 1, Episode 3

Although this episode is not based on a recorded interaction, the writers draw from the known encounters Jesus had with children and create a beautiful depiction of His demeanor with them, which was one of love, patience, and acceptance. Teaching children anything is a challenge, and teaching them to be kind, understanding, and good people all around is even more challenging. The children in the episode learn the importance of studying the scriptures and committing them to memory.

Even though kids are Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie)'s main audience in the scenes, the episode makes clever references to some of the teachings Jesus would use when speaking to adults in later gospels. The writers also use some creative license to show that Jesus was a carpenter as He makes a beautiful gift for one of the children.

9 "Intensity in Tent City"

Season 3, Episode 6

Many women were instrumental in the early days of Jesus' earthly ministry, including Mary Magdalene (played in the series by Elizabeth Tabish). In a great scene between her character and Tamar (Amber Shana Williams), both women finally get to bring to the surface the mounting tension they had been feeling towards each other throughout the series.

In the scene, the two characters from very different cultures are able to reconcile and appreciate their differences. Both stated that they could "use some of what you have." And it is a great reminder not to judge people by appearances. A necklace that Tamar wears is explained to hold a lot more value than just decoration.

8 "Clean Part 1"

Season 3, Episode 4

While there is no dialogue in the opening montage, it speaks volumes. The episode recaps what the apostles were doing on their first solo missions without Jesus. They performed healings, cast out demons, and preached. In some excellent editing moments, we see that they are as amazed as those who are being healed.

After the opening, a dialogue-rich scene takes place where they all share and discuss how their respective missions went. It is an interesting dive into the characters, as some are happy, some are scared, and some are confused and don't quite know what to think yet. It is a great moment to wonder how an ordinary person would react to being part of something extraordinary.

7 "The Wedding Gift"

Season 1, Episode 5

Much like ringing a bell, sounding an alarm, or launching something on social media, once you've let something out of the bottle, you can't get it back in again. In Episode 5 of Season 1, that is exactly the dilemma Jesus is faced with. While at a wedding in Cana, His mother Mary (Vanessa Benavente) tells Him that the wedding party has run out of wine. Knowing that once He does a miracle, there is no stopping the momentum it will create, Jesus displays one of the Ten Commandments and honors His mother by doing what she asks of Him.

This episode also features a prominent flashback to when Jesus' mother and stepfather Joseph (Raj Bond) lost Him when He was 12-years-old. They searched everywhere, only to find Him in the Temple, reasoning and speaking with religious leaders of the day. We also get to check in on Nicodemus (Erick Avari)'s journey as he begins to seek answers and finds that the truth goes deeper than the mystery.

6 "Matthew 4:24"

Season 2, Episode 3

When a bunch of different people and personalities come together, there is bound to be friction at times, even among a tight-knit group. Episode 3 of Season 2 encompasses a singular scenario, where The Chosen are at their campsite. As they go about doing daily chores, they start to learn more about each other and bond.

However, things dissolve into chaos as frustrations and tensions run high towards the end of the day. They begin arguing as they compare their sacrifices, flaws, and past mistakes. Finally, when the camp has spun itself into discord, Jesus appears, weary and exhausted from being out ministering and healing people all day. An unspoken realization comes upon them all that no one has suffered more or will give up more for the ministry than Jesus Himself. Mary, Jesus' mother, goes and tends to Jesus to help Him, which the others realize they should have been doing all along.

5 "Unlawful"

Season 2, Episode 6

This episode picks up with Mary Magdalene who has gone back to her old life of alcohol abuse and hanging out with less-than-good company. Matthew (Paras Patel) and Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac) are sent by Jesus to bring her back. The episode showcases some brilliant acting from Patel and Tabish as they bond over feeling imperfect and unworthy to be used by Jesus for His ministry. Tabish tells Patel "I do have faith in Him, just not in me."

This episode's storyline has a great message about redemption and second chances. Tabish says "He already fixed me once, and I broke again. I can't face Him." However, as Patel encourages her, she finds the will to go back. It is heartwarming to see how she is reaccepted by the rest of the group, especially Jesus, when she returns.

4 "Invitations"

Season 1, Episode 7

Unlike a party where you send out a generic invitation to each person, the invitations that each of The Chosen are given are specific and unique to them. Jesus sits down and has a deep, theological conversation with Nicodemus before he is asked to follow. However, Jesus simply walks past Matthew working at his tax collector booth and asks him to come point-blank.

The choice to portray Matthew as someone on the Autism spectrum was a bold one for the developers of the show. Director and writer Dallas Jenkins said he drew from his personal experience of knowing people on the Autism spectrum to surmise that Matthew, with his strong capacity for numbers and logic and seeming disregard to take a position that was socially undesirable for his culture, could have had Autism. The brilliant portrayal of actor Paras Patel makes him a character that works his way into the hearts of viewers and becomes one an audience can quickly rally behind. It is another great example of why The Chosen is unique. That Jesus saw the potential in them when nobody else did.

3 "I Have Called You By Name"

Season 1, Episode 1

The title of this episode could very well sum up the angle and perspective of the entire series. While The Chosen follows the life of Jesus, it does so through the lens of His followers, those who knew Him and followed Him closely in the days of His earthly ministry. The idea that each person in His core group was chosen by Him for a specific reason makes it all the more poignant when it is quickly realized that He is choosing people who are not outwardly remarkable. A demon-possessed prostitute, two fishermen who are struggling to provide for their families and pay taxes, and a religious leader who has become complacent in his faith.

One by one, this episode highlights how Jesus meets each person where they are at in life, from one crisis to the next, and how He is the solution and answer to all of them. How someone from the lower, middle, and upper class react to Jesus, and how He addresses their specific needs.

2 "Two by Two"

Season 3, Episode 2

The Chosen continues to deliver moments in each season that speak directly into the heart of the human condition, and another great example comes in the episode "Two by Two" in Season 3. As Jesus prepares to send His apostles out in pairs on their first solo missions without Him, Little James (Jordan Walker Ross) approaches Jesus and asks Him why he has not been healed of his own physical challenges, as he prepares to heal others in Jesus' name. The conversation that takes place between Jesus and Little James is such a raw and real moment. It explores the concept of true patience and endurance and hope for a better future.

The episode has another important scene at the very end where the 12 apostles are huddled together and recite a Psalm in unison as they prepare to go in every direction with no money, no food, and no planned support. For the first time, they have to take what they've learned and share it themselves, and even perform miracles and healings themselves. It is an exciting moment where the main characters of the show prepare to become more than just followers.

1 #1 "Beyond Mountains"

Season 2, Episode 8

Perhaps the most underrated, poignant moment thus far in the series has been in Season 2, Episode 5: "Beyond Mountains." Though the sequence only lasts a few minutes towards the very end of the episode, it is one of the most touching and personal moments of the entire show.

As Jesus writes the Sermon on the Mount, He dictates to Matthew the introduction. As He begins to list the Beatitudes, He is thinking about His chosen group and each Beatitude personally ties to one of them. Through the heartfelt and unparalleled performance of Jonathan Roumie, we see the emotion with which Jesus cares about each of His followers as He lists the trials and pains of life that they have had to endure. Finally, He turns to Matthew, who is standing right next to Him, and begins to describe some of the hardships Matthew has faced. While Matthew does not seem to pick up on this at first, Jesus knows. This beautifully written, directed, and acted scene displays Jesus' personal connection, care, and love for each of The Chosen. It is a lovely vignette into which the series endeavors to explore.

The Chosen is available to stream in the US on BYUtv and The Chosen mobile app and website.

