The Big Picture The Chosen's creator, Dallas Jenkins, values the impact the series has on on audience's spirituality over everything else.

Jenkins stresses the importance of surrender to divine guidance for success.

Handling controversies, Jenkins aims for constructive, open conversations with fans.

The creator of TV's most surprising smash hit, The Chosen, has been speaking in recent days about his hopes for the show's legacy as the series enters its fourth season. In a recent interview with CBN News, Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of The Chosen, shared the heartening feedback he’s received from fans. "We’re seeing people all over the world [who are] telling us, ‘I know Jesus more. I love Jesus more. I’m reading my Bible more than ever because of the show,’" Jenkins said. "If that continues, there’s nothing greater than that."

Jenkins made these remarks while attending the KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, where he also reflected on the invaluable lessons learned throughout the seven years of creating The Chosen.

“The biggest lesson is surrender always needs to come before positive or negative moments in your life. I think if I would not have been forced by God to surrender to Him, I don’t think I would have been ready for something like this, both the positive and the negative, because I cared what people thought of me. And, so, it becomes really a superpower when you stop caring what people think and you care more about what God thinks.”

This perspective, Jenkins said, has been crucial in navigating the various challenges and accolades that have accompanied the series’ immense success. He underscored the importance of maintaining the show’s fidelity to its biblical foundation, encouraging fans and friends to hold them accountable. “I hope that people like you — friends and fans — will keep us accountable to that,” he stated.

Addressing the Controversies Surrounding 'The Chosen'

Addressing the controversies that have occasionally surrounded The Chosen, Jenkins has been notably open and communicative, often taking to social media platforms to address questions and concerns directly. This transparency, while complex, is something Jenkins views as an opportunity through which he can engage with fans. “Sometimes it’s frustrating, because you wish you didn’t have to defend something or talk about something that you think maybe is unfair,” he acknowledged. “But, at the same time, I always see it now as an opportunity. These are important conversations. We’re talking about Jesus. We’re talking about the Savior of the world.” Jenkins believes that these challenging discussions present a chance to model a different, more constructive way of interacting. He aspires to move away from "hateful" or "tribal" discourse towards more productive and understanding conversations.

The Chosen can be watched through its own app, or on The CW.