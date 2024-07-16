The Big Picture Joey Vahedi shares his career ambitions beyond The Chosen, looking to work with top directors and explore dark, quirky projects.

Vahedi's love for dark humor and unique projects extends to wanting to voice an anime character in the future.

While enjoying his current role, Vahedi values the lighter moments on set and finds joy in the art of playing pretend.

Joey Vahedi, who plays Thomas in The Chosen, has won over audiences with his heartfelt performance. But while he enjoys the success of his current role, Vahedi has his sights set on even bigger dreams. In a recent interview with Collider, Vahedi shared his career ambitions and the joy he finds in his work, drawing parallels between his experiences on The Chosen and his aspirations in the industry.

Vahedi emphasised the importance of enjoying the work, even amidst the seriousness of dramatic roles. "At the end of the day, we're playing pretend. We're playing house for a living, and there's no greater job to me than doing that. It's been such a joy," he said. Vahedi's appreciation for the lighter moments on set is part of what keeps him grounded. He mentioned his love for watching bloopers from TV shows, particularly dramatic ones.

"I remember watching Game of Thrones, and there are moments where Tyrion Lannister is arrested and being tried and about to be killed, and then you see the blooper of what that is, and Peter Dinklage is dancing. It's stuff like that where I go, ‘Okay, this is fun.’"

Joey Vahedi is Looking Beyond 'The Chosen'

Image via Loaves & Fishes Productions

Reflecting on Game of Thrones, one of the biggest TV shows of the last two decades, Vahedi spoke about his ambitions beyond The Chosen. "Oh, man, there's so many people. I have a list of directors that I’d definitely love to work with, kind of a bucket list thing, like Taika Waititi or Ari Aster, the Safdie Brothers, as well. I just want to be able to make as many cool films as I can." Vahedi has a particular fondness for dark humour and quirky, offbeat projects, which he's keen to explore next.

"I really love dark humour, so something like What We Do in the Shadows or even a TV show like Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I would love to work on something in that type of a vein. And then, of course, anything that the Coen Brothers do is always so weird and trippy, and I love that kind of stuff, so would love to get my hands on anything that I can."

Beyond live-action roles, Vahedi also has a unique aspiration that reflects his love for animation. "I definitely have a bucket list of wanting to voice an anime character someday. I think that would be really, really fun," he shared. This desire to explore different facets of acting showcases Vahedi's versatility and passion for his craft.

As The Chosen continues to bring biblical stories to life with depth and humanity, Vahedi's performance as Thomas has undoubtedly gained him recognition. However, his ambitions stretch far beyond this series. With a keen interest in dark humour, quirky narratives, and even anime voice work, Vahedi is set on carving a diverse and dynamic career path. Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Chosen.