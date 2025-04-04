The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1 has hit another box office milestone as it prepares for its second weekend in theaters. Despite no international screenings, the first two episodes of The Chosen Season 5 began playing in theaters last weekend, and they have already collected $15 million at the domestic box office from only 1,644 screens, roughly half that of A Working Man and more than 2,000 less than Snow White. The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1 kicked off this week at the box office in the third spot, and it has held firm, despite some shake-ups at the top between Jason Statham and Rachel Zegler’s aforementioned flicks. The Chosen has fallen less than $100,000 behind the second-place competitor each day, and it could easily claim another top spot this weekend.

The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 1 was one of seven new projects to debut in theaters this weekend, and it beat everything except A Working Man, which kicked off its theatrical run in the top spot, dethroning Snow White. A Working Man grossed $15.5 million to Snow White’s $14.3 million, with The Chosen following closely behind with an $11.7 million debut performance. This was enough to beat both The Woman in the Yard and Death of a Unicorn, with the former earning $9.3 million and the latter $5.7 million. Miramax also released a remastered version of Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke, which just missed out on a top-five spot at the box office with a $3.8 million debut. L2: Empuraan grossed $1.2 million this weekend, and The Penguin Lessons earned $1.1 million.

What Does ‘The Chosen’ Have To Compete With This Weekend?