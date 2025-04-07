It's all building towards a mid-April event where audiences can binge on the entire fifth season of The Chosen in theaters. Two batches of episodes have already been released, with the third and final installment lined up for Friday. This week, The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 scored a top five debut on the domestic box office charts, following in the footsteps of The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, which has now emerged as the franchise's top-grossing installment. The Chosen series began debuting episodes theatrically in 2021, and has since proven that this is a viable release model that other television shows might want to consider.

Last Supper - Part 1 generated around $11 million in its first three days of release, and entered its second weekend with $15 million in the bank. Including the revenue that it generated in its sophomore frame, Last Supper - Part 1 has grossed a total of $18 million so far, making it the top-grossing installment of the series. Last Supper - Part 2, on the other hand, grossed a little under $7 million this weekend, meaning that the fifth season has grossed a total of just under $25 million so far. A final total of around $50 million is on the cards, considering that Last Supper - Part 3 is around the corner. This will likely be followed by the binge-fest timed to Easter.

So far, the Chosen franchise has generated around $95 million in combined domestic box office revenue. It'll hit the coveted $100 million mark some time this week. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the franchise's theatrical journey began in 2021, with Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers grossing around $13 million domestically. The third season grossed around $30 million in total, while the fourth season generated around $40 million across installments. The one thing that each season shares in common is excellent audience response. Also, don't forget that the series counts Chris Pratt as a fan.

Faith-Based Projects Have a Dedicated Audience