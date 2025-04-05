Hot off the success of the fifth season's first batch of episodes, The Chosen series unveiled its second installment in theaters this week. The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 debuted a week after Part 1, which exceeded expectations at the box office following phenomenal audience response. The biblical series typically debuts new episodes in theatrical installments before making them available for viewing on the small screen. Part 1 of the fifth season has generated over $15 million across its one-week run, paving the way for Part 2 and Part 3 to build on the momentum, and potentially deliver massive results on Easter weekend.

Like Part 1, the second batch of episodes opened to positive audience reviews. Part 2 holds a near-perfect 99% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Part 1 holds a 99% audience score as well. The holiday-themed feature-length special Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night, which debuted in 2023, holds an 86% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while 2021's Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers holds an even better 96% audience score, and the fourth season holds a 98% rating. All of this is to say that the franchise has been incredibly popular among its target demographic.

But this is true for most faith-based films and television shows. The genre exploded around two decades ago with Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which made over $600 million worldwide, and will reportedly get a sequel soon. Other hits such as Jesus Revolution and God's Not Dead both managed to pass the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. Last year, two Lionsgate movies — Unsung Hero and Ordinary Angels — grossed around $20 million each, even as the studio was having an infamously difficult run at the box office.

'The Chosen' Franchise Is About to Hit a Major Box Office Milestone