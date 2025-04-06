While A Minecraft Movie will dominate all box office-related headlines this week, the surprise performer, for the second time in a row, is The Chosen. Following the remarkable performance of The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 last week, The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 2 also delivered a top five finish on the domestic box office charts. It didn’t quite replicate the performance of its immediate predecessor, but set the stage for what could be a massive Easter weekend for the franchise, with Part 3 lined up for release next week. Before the third installment is released in theaters, however, the franchise will have passed the coveted $100 million mark in combined revenue.

Created by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen series began rolling out episodes in theatrical installments in 2021, with Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers grossing around $13 million domestically. The third season generated a combined total of around $30 million, while the fourth season made around $40 million in total. The two installments of the fifth season have so far generated around $25 million, with a final tally of $50 million on the cards. Part 1 is sitting at around $18 million, while Part 2 debuted with around $7 million this weekend. Combined, the franchise has grossed around $95 million so far.

The Chosen series stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ and the latest batch of episodes features Luke Dimyan as Judas. Faith-based projects are typically popular with their target demographics, and there is no better franchise than The Chosen to prove this trend. Both Part 1 and Part 2 hold near-perfect 99% audience scores on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. These are epic “movies,” with Part 2 clocking in at nearly three hours long. But it would appear that devoted fans are looking for communal experiences; one can only imagine what it’ll be like next week.

Faith-Based Movies Have a Devoted Audience