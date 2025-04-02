While the industry was staring in wonder at the under-performance of Disney's mega-budget Snow White, the real box office-related story was unfolding at the same time. Snow White's disappointing run was somewhat expected, considering the heavy negativity surrounding it in the weeks leading up to its release, and the targeted harassment directed at star Rachel Zegler. But few would have expected The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 to deliver a top-three finish on the domestic box office charts in its debut weekend. The latest installment of the wildly popular television series dropped its first few episodes in theaters ahead of Easter, and grossed over $11 million in its debut.

This phenomenal performance can be attributed to the devoted fan-base that the series has accumulated over the last few years, which is reflected in its reception on Rotten Tomatoes. The Chosen's fifth season currently holds a near-perfect 99% audience score on the aggregator website, indicating universal appreciation. Faith-based films (and shows) are typically targeted at specific crowds, who are prone to responding positively. The series' overall rating, for example, stands at 97%.

Two further installments will be released in the next couple of weeks, culminating on Easter weekend. The series' total box office earnings have now passed the $80 million mark. The Chosen franchise began its theatrical journey in 2021 with Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, which grossed around $13 million. The third season grossed a combined total of $20 million, while the fourth season grossed a total of around $30 million. If this upward trend continues, the fifth season's three installments could target a total of $50 million. The first part will pass the $15 million mark today.

Faith-Based Projects Have a History of Success