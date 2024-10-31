Followers of The Chosen will need to brace themselves for some bad news next month. Dallas Jenkins’ crowd-funded Christian series, which retells the story of the life of the big guy himself, Jesus Christ, is currently available to stream on Netflix — but not for much longer. The immensely popular show is scheduled to leave the streaming platform on November 23, 2024. For anyone who has yet to watch the eight-episode first season, or to rewatch it, on Netflix, November 22 will be your last opportunity to join in the fun.

Netflix’s acquisition of The Chosen in September 2023 was a quiet but surprising move. The show arrived with little to no fanfare, with the news welcomed by the small but passionate fanbase. In the time since though, the show has, it's fair to say, exploded in popularity, yet Netflix never sought to gain the rights to any of the further seasons, which is a surprise. While the show never reached the heights of Netflix’s top 10, it did manage to capture a decent audience, as data from Netflix’s Engagement Reports indicate that from January 2023 to June 2024, The Chosen reached a solid 126.2 million hours watched, translating to roughly 20 million views. In fact, in the first half of 2023, it ranked as the 185th most-watched series globally, which is no small feat for a niche, faith-based series.

So, Where Can I Watch 'The Chosen' Then?

Worry not, faithful. If you're scared that you'll lose the ability to watch Jesus and the disciples, there are still plenty of other places for you to check it out. In the U.S., Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video all offer the series, with the full four seasons also available on The CW. Additionally, the official website for The Chosen streams all episodes, so there's no risk of missing out as long as you've got internet access.

International viewers, however, face a bit more of a challenge. Outside the U.S., options start to dwindle, as The Chosen remains largely tied to VOD services that require individual purchases per episode, so for fans overseas, the Netflix news might be slightly more problematic.

As of now, The Chosen shows a removal notice in the Netflix interface, both on the website and app, with the last day to view it set for November 22, so check it out while you can, and stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Release Date April 21, 2019 Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel

