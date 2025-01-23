There's sad news for fans of The Chosen on January 30 as the blessed series is departing Prime Video for the Promised Land. It's fair to say the show has grown into a cultural phenomenon, drawing acclaim for the way it has humanised the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples but, while the news of the removal from Prime Video is a blow, the good news is there's still plenty to look forward to. Now, looking ahead, The Chosen has a big year to come — and a big week to portray.

Firstly, it's gearing up for its most ambitious release yet as The Chosen: Last Supper, the series’ fifth season, is hitting theaters just in time for Easter 2025. U.S. distribution will be handled by Fathom Events, while Trafalgar Releasing takes the metaphorical donkey reins internationally, bringing the pivotal events of Holy Week to the big screen. When that was announced, the show's creator Dallas Jenkins shared his excitement for the upcoming season, saying:

“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done. Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work.”

The season will roll out in three theatrical parts: Episodes 1-2 debut first, followed by Episodes 3-5, and finally Episodes 6-8.

How Can I Watch 'The Chosen' If I Don't Have Prime Video?

If you’re in the U.S., worry not as there are still plenty of platforms to stream The Chosen. The series is available on Hulu, Peacock, and The CW, and all four seasons can also be streamed for free on The Chosen's official website or via its own app. But overseas, that might be more of a problem for the disciples and followers of Jenkins and his work. Outside the U.S., streaming options become limited, with VOD services requiring individual episode purchases. The loss of Prime Video, which is major global platform and available pretty much everywhere, is likely to make access a bit trickier for those abroad.

The Chosen is available to stream now on Hulu, Peacock, The CW and via its own website, as well as Prime Video — but only for another few days, as it leaves on January 30. So be quick, say your prayers, and join Jesus and his disciples ahead of Holy Week, the Last Supper, and one heck of a painful day ahead.