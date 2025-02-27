Portraying Judas Iscariot is no easy task. He’s one of history’s most infamous figures, a man whose very name is synonymous with betrayal. But for Luke Dimyan, playing Judas in The Chosen has been far more than just stepping into the role of a villain; it’s been about bringing humanity to a character often reduced to a single moment in time. The upcoming fifth season is set to explore Judas' fateful decision during Holy Week. Collider recently sat down with Dimyan to discuss the unique challenges of the role, the passionate reactions from fans, and why he doesn’t quite agree with being compared to Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones.

Unlike most depictions of Judas that immediately paint him as the antagonist, The Chosen takes a more layered and long-game approach to building up to the moment — which is exactly what excites Dimyan about the role. “I think what’s been fascinating about playing Judas is that we all know where his story ends, but The Chosen really takes the time to show how he gets there,” Dimyan explains. “He’s not some evil mastermind — he’s just a guy trying to figure things out, and sometimes, he gets it wrong.”

Judas, as The Chosen presents him, isn’t a villain from the start. Instead, he’s just a man struggling to find his place, surrounded by those who seem to grasp their purpose far more clearly than he does. “He’s not like a loser, per se, but he’s constantly on the back foot,” Dimyan says. “He fails a lot, and everyone’s quick to remind him that he gets it wrong. And then he’s just kind of there, like, ‘Dump that on Judas, yep.’”

The way it's portrayed is what makes Judas’ arc all the more tragic — he isn’t a man who set out to betray Jesus; he’s someone who made one monumental mistake. Now, given how audiences react to iconic villains, it’s not surprising that some fans have likened Dimyan’s portrayal of Judas to Jack Gleeson’s performance as Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones. But while both characters have stirred strong emotions, Dimyan isn’t entirely on board with the comparison.

“I’ve had people tell me, ‘You must feel the exact same way as Jack Gleeson,’ and I guess in a way, sure. But the thing is — Joffrey is actively terrible. He’s cruel, he’s sadistic, he’s literally having people killed left and right. And I’m over here like, ‘I haven’t even done anything yet!’”

For Dimyan, it’s not about playing a universally hated character — that's not very interesting. Instead, it’s about finding the truth in Judas’ story and making it relatable. “I wish I was at least having fun playing this over-the-top, mustache-twirling villain, but that’s not what Judas is in The Chosen,” he says. “He’s just... lost. He’s trying to do the right thing in the wrong way, and that’s what makes him compelling.”

'The Chosen' Fans Sometimes Confuse Luke Dimyan for Judas Himself

Image via Dean Foreman

Stylist: Lisa Cera

Grooming: Sonia Lee

Now, as one might expect, the audience certainly has some strong feelings towards Judas, and Dimyan has had to deal with both praise and criticism from viewers. Some are grateful for his performance, while others seem to find it harder to separate the character from the actor.

“I get a lot of comments like, ‘Man, I really hate him,’ and I’m like… is that me? I don’t know if that’s me, man'. It’s frustrating because the hate I get about being Judas feels like it’s coming from everyone’s personal expectation of him, not necessarily from what I’m doing with the character.”

Still, Dimyan has embraced the challenge, seeing it as an opportunity to add depth to a figure that many people think they already understand, even if they don't. “Some people have such strong opinions about Judas that no matter what I do, they already have their minds made up about him," he explained. "But that’s part of what makes this so interesting—it’s a chance to show people a side of the story they might not have thought about before.”

The fifth season of The Chosen returns in March 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.