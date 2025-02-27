For Luke Dimyan, who plays that scallywag Judas Iscariot on The Chosen, biblical stories weren’t just lessons from Sunday school — they were the first steps on a path to discovering a love for fantasy, science fiction, and epic storytelling. You see, as it turns out, Sunday school is a straight shot to nerd culture — and Dimyan fully embraces it. “I have to admit, I kind of, especially as a kid when I was reading the Bible and the stories, I very much leaned more Old Testament,” Dimyan said in an exclusive chat with Collider, before continuing:

“The Old Testament side had really cool stories, and much like these epic depictions and legends, which also only made sense for me to lead into the more nerdy stuff that I found when I found Tolkien and Star Wars. I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s just the stuff I learned in Sunday school, but with lasers!’ I don’t think these Sunday school parents realize they’re basically just garnering their kids to a life of nerd-dom."

The Bible on Screen — What Is Best?

The Chosen is the latest in a long line of biblical adaptations to make it to the screen. Next month will see another in House of David — a show that Dimyan auditioned for — premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but Dimyan has a few favourites of his own, including one that features a familiar sci-fi icon.

“Oh, my goodness. There’s this miniseries with Leonard Nimoy about David. Personally, my favorite biblical story and character is the story of David the King. I just think it’s the most Game of Thrones-like hero’s journey.”

Dimyan has fully embraced the path he's taken in his career to date. And while he’s not in House of David, he’s looking forward to watching it as a fan rather than a cast member — a lesson he’s learned to appreciate over time. “Sometimes it’s better to be separated from a project so you can enjoy it more as an audience,” he said. But when it comes to biblical movies, there’s one that stands above the rest for him, and it's a DreamWorks classic with one of the most iconic voice casts in animation history.

“I think one of my favorite — because I sometimes forget to categorize it as a biblical project because it’s just so universally good — but have you seen The Prince of Egypt? That’s one of my favorite films. Period. Ralph Fiennes, oh my goodness, and — oh my goodness, I’m blanking on his name — he’s Batman. He’s freaking Batman. Not Vic — Val Kilmer! Patrick Stewart was in it too. Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum. That movie is so beautiful, and it’s such a personal favorite of mine."

The Chosen will return in March. Stay tuned for more updates.