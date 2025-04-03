Thanks to a blockbuster opening weekend haul this past weekend, when it took the number three spot on the domestic box office charts, The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 is set to pass a new milestone today. In doing so, the "film" will also push the franchise past a fantastic new mark at the box office. The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, as the name suggests, is the first installment of a larger story. It's technically a television show, but like past seasons, has been receiving theatrical releases in recent years.

Last Supper - Part 1 will be followed by two more installments in the run-up to Easter, and it's likely that this latest string of releases hits the $50 million mark in cumulative box office revenue. By comparison, the fourth season generated over $30 million, while the third season grossed around $20 million. On its first Wednesday of release, Last Supper - Part 1 hit the $15 million mark at the domestic box office; this takes the series' total box office haul to over $85 million. Don't be surprised if the franchise hits $100 million in combined revenue by next month.

Theatrical exhibition for The Chosen franchise began in 2021 with Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, which grossed around $13 million domestically. Last Supper - Part 1 comes on the heels of the similarly themed film The Last Supper, which grossed over $6 million in its theatrical run, and the biblical series House of David, which debuted on Prime Video. The series features Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ; Roumie also appeared in the faith-based film Jesus Revolution, which made over $50 million domestically only a few years ago.

'Last Supper - Part 1' Was Embraced by Audiences