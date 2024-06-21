The Big Picture Vanessa Benavente brings a unique and refreshing portrayal of Mother Mary with a sense of humor and depth in The Chosen.

Playing Mother Mary comes with challenges of understanding social norms of the time, adding complexity to the role.

The Chosen's inclusive message resonates with viewers, highlighting the importance of seeing each other as equals.

The Chosen, a drama series based on the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of his disciples and others who knew him, has captivated audiences worldwide and is now in its fourth season. CALÓ News recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Vanessa Benavente, who portrays Mother Mary on the show, shedding light on her unique approach to the role and what it means to her personally and spiritually.

Benavente, who began her acting career at a young age in Lima, Peru, has a rich background in both Spanish and English projects. From the moment she read the scripts for The Chosen, she knew this portrayal of Mary was different. "When I read it, she even had a sense of humor," Benavente shared. "It was so refreshing to see, and to hear her speak in those words."

What's Challenging About Playing Mother Mary?

One of the most challenging aspects of playing Mother Mary, Benavente explained, was understanding the social and cultural norms of the time. "Back then a woman and a man couldn’t touch each other. … You couldn’t even walk with them," she noted.

As The Chosen progresses into its fourth season, Mother Mary takes on a more prominent role. Benavente feels a deep sense of responsibility in portraying a character who is always there for Jesus, providing support and a listening ear. When asked about her personal beliefs and how the show has influenced her spirituality, Benavente revealed that her experience on The Chosen has expanded her views.

"This show has been a real eye opener to how I carry my spirituality. I feel it hasn’t only just gotten me a little bit more in touch with the message of Jesus. And I love that this show really focuses on the part of the message that includes everyone. He called everyone from all walks of life and tried to have them work together."

Benavente believes that the show’s inclusive message is particularly relevant today. "People just want to hear what they believe and what they want to hear. And they stop seeing the other person as an equal, as another human being. I feel like that’s such an important message that resonates with a lot of people," she added.

Season four of The Chosen, written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and distributed globally by Lionsgate, premiered on June 2. It is available on Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix. The full season was also released in theaters, distributed by Fathom Events. Additionally, viewers can watch the series for free on "The Chosen" app, available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.